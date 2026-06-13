Partey Visa Refusal Adds To World Cup Entry Row

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been refused a Canadian visa for his team’s World Cup opener, the latest entry dispute to hit players and officials at the 2026 tournament.

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, said Partey could not travel from Ghana’s base camp in the United States to Toronto for Wednesday’s match against Panama after Canada turned down his visa. FIFA said it plays no part in host countries’ visa decisions. Partey, 32, faces seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, charges he denies and for which he awaits trial in 2027. Canada’s immigration department said every applicant is judged on the facts and the law, and that a foreign national can be ruled inadmissible without a conviction.

The former Arsenal player, now at Villarreal, can rejoin Ghana for later group games against England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June, both in the United States. US border officials said they had admitted Partey on 3 June, noting he has not been convicted.

His case follows a run of entry problems. Somali referee Omar Artan, one of FIFA’s 52 match officials, was turned back at Miami airport and ruled inadmissible on what US authorities called vetting concerns, with one official alleging links to terror suspects. Artan, who travelled on a diplomatic passport with a valid visa, returned home to a hero’s welcome. Somalia is among 12 countries under a US entry ban.

Iran’s football federation boycotted last December’s draw after visa refusals to officials, several of its support staff were barred, and Iraq forward Aymen Hussein was held up on arrival in Chicago. Rights groups and some Canadian politicians have criticised how the host governments are handling arrivals.

The disputes sit awkwardly with a pledge by FIFA President Gianni Infantino that everyone would be welcome across the three host nations. “FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries,” the body said, adding that governments alone decide entry.

The denials have prompted calls in parts of Africa for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to respond, with some commentators recalling the 1966 boycott, when African nations pulled out of qualifying over the lack of a guaranteed place, a stand that won the continent a direct slot from 1970. CAF and FIFA have announced no collective action.