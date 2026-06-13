Partey Visa Ban Sparks Ghana-Canada Standoff

Ghana lodged a formal protest with Canada on Saturday after officials barred midfielder Thomas Partey from entering for the Black Stars’ World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto.

The refusal pulls a senior player out of Wednesday’s match and has opened a diplomatic rift between Accra and Ottawa days into the tournament. It also exposed a split between the two host nations: United States border officers admitted Partey on 3 June after granting him a visa, pointing out that he has not been convicted of any crime.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) ruled Partey inadmissible under paragraph A36(1)(c) of Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a provision that can shut out foreign nationals facing serious criminal proceedings abroad. Partey faces seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in Britain, brought over accusations by four women between 2020 and 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to every charge.

No verdict has been reached. His trial was moved back to 2027, which cleared the way for his selection, so the case will stay unresolved through the World Cup. Football’s world governing body, FIFA, confirmed he could not travel from Ghana’s base camp in Boston to Toronto for the fixture.

Ghana’s foreign ministry branded the decision “extremely unfair” and built its objection around the presumption of innocence, arguing that turning away a man over untested charges fails any test of proportionality. The government said it sent a note of protest to Global Affairs Canada on 11 June and asked for the refusal to be reviewed.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised the matter directly with Canadian officials, including High Commissioner Myriam Montrat. The ministry said it would weigh diplomatic, legal and administrative options, among them a possible judicial review at Canada’s Federal Court, while still pressing for warm relations with Ottawa.

IRCC would not discuss the individual case. It said immigration rules apply consistently whatever a traveller’s nationality or role in the tournament, and that protecting Canadians comes first.

Partey rejoins the squad for Ghana’s other Group L games, against England in Foxborough on 23 June and Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June, both played in the United States. Former Ghana football administrator George Afriyie told Adom FM the ban was unjust without a conviction and predicted the absence would sharpen the team against Panama. He pointed to Ghana’s run to the last eight at the 2010 World Cup without the injured Michael Essien as evidence the side can cope.

Partey is not the only player at the finals under a legal shadow. Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is awaiting trial in Paris over a rape accusation he denies.