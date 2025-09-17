Partey Denies All Charges, Faces 2026 Trial After Champions League Return

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey pleaded not guilty to five rape counts and one sexual assault charge at London court, with trial set for November 2026

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey maintained his innocence Wednesday as he formally denied all charges against him during a brief appearance at Southwark Crown Court, setting the stage for a high-profile trial that won’t begin until November 2026.

The 32-year-old Villarreal midfielder spoke only to confirm his identity and enter not guilty pleas to five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman. The charges relate to alleged incidents between 2021 and 2022 when Partey was a key player for Arsenal, before his summer transfer to the Spanish club.

Judge Christopher Hehir explained the lengthy delay to trial, telling Partey the November 2026 date reflects the significant backlog facing crown courts. “I appreciate that is quite a long way in advance. As you may appreciate, the crown courts have a huge backlog of work which means that trials do take a long time to come on,” the judge stated, adding that defendants on bail must wait behind those in custody.

The court appearance came less than 24 hours after Partey featured as a substitute in Villarreal’s Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the new White Hart Lane stadium. His return to north London, where he spent four seasons with Arsenal, added a surreal element to what had already become one of football’s most closely watched legal cases.

Partey’s legal troubles began in July 2022 when he was first arrested, though he continued playing for Arsenal throughout the investigation period. The Metropolitan Police investigation, which commenced in February 2022, culminated in formal charges being filed on July 4, 2025 – just four days after his Arsenal contract expired.

The timing of the charges raised questions about whether Arsenal had prior knowledge of the investigation’s progress when they allowed Partey’s contract to run down rather than offering renewal terms. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta previously stated the club followed all correct procedures during the investigation period, though he declined to elaborate on specific protocols.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, leading the investigation, emphasized ongoing support for the complainants while encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact authorities. The detective’s team continues working on the case despite the formal charges being filed.

Partey’s move to Villarreal in August raised eyebrows given his legal situation, but Spanish football authorities have no restrictions preventing players facing charges in other jurisdictions from competing in La Liga or European competitions. The midfielder signed a multi-year contract with the Yellow Submarine, suggesting both player and club expect resolution favorable to Partey’s continued career.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges after reviewing evidence gathered during the lengthy police investigation. The allegations span incidents between 2021 and 2022, covering much of Partey’s prime years at Arsenal when he was considered one of the Premier League’s most effective defensive midfielders.

Partey remains on unconditional bail with requirements to notify police of address changes and international travel plans. The bail conditions also prohibit contact with the three complainants, restrictions that will remain in place until the trial concludes.

The case represents one of the highest-profile sexual assault prosecutions involving an active professional footballer. Given Partey’s international profile and the serious nature of the allegations, the trial is expected to attract significant media attention when it eventually proceeds.

Partey’s legal team has not commented publicly on the case beyond the court proceedings. The player himself has maintained a low profile since being charged, focusing on his football career with Villarreal while the legal process unfolds.

The 14-month delay until trial reflects broader challenges facing the UK justice system, where serious cases routinely face lengthy delays due to court backlogs and resource constraints. For Partey, this means continued uncertainty over both his legal situation and football career, though he remains eligible to play pending the trial outcome.

With the trial scheduled to last between six and eight weeks, the November 2026 proceedings will likely coincide with the European football season, potentially impacting Partey’s availability for Villarreal and the Ghana national team during a crucial period.