Parliament’s Appointments Committee Vets Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for Chief Justice Today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is set to vet Supreme Court Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie today, Monday, November 10, 2025, for consideration as Ghana’s next Chief Justice.

The session, which begins at 11:00 a.m., follows his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama earlier this month. The confirmation of the vetting schedule was contained in an official statement signed by David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations at Parliament.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination comes in the wake of the dismissal of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who had occupied the top judicial office since 2023. During the vetting, legislators are expected to assess his professional record, judicial outlook, and plans for strengthening the country’s justice system before forwarding their recommendation to the full House for approval.

In a related development, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin last Friday, November 7, threw out a motion filed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, which sought to suspend the vetting process until legal proceedings involving the former Chief Justice are concluded.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin had argued that proceeding with the exercise could conflict with ongoing court matters and violate constitutional procedures. However, the Speaker ruled that no legal or procedural grounds existed to halt Parliament’s activities, warning that doing so would create an unhealthy precedent for the legislature’s independence.