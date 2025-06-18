Parliamentary Tensions Erupt During Supreme Court Nominee Vetting

A heated confrontation disrupted Parliament’s vetting of Supreme Court nominee Justice Hafisata Amaleboba on Tuesday as Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin challenged Appointments Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor’s procedural rulings.

The clash erupted when Ahiafor barred a question from Afenyo-Markin as repetitive, prompting the Minority Leader to accuse the chairman of attempting to derail the nomination process.

“I’ve conducted thorough research and these questions are valid,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, threatening to end the session. Ahiafor maintained his ruling, stating “The public is watching all of us…I cannot be intimidated.”

The tense exchange reflects growing political divisions over judicial appointments, with analysts noting this marks the third consecutive Supreme Court vetting to encounter procedural disputes. The committee ultimately adjourned to review its standing orders amid concerns about maintaining impartiality in high-stakes confirmations.