Parliamentary Team Disputes Government’s Refugee Return Claims

Ghana’s Parliamentary Minority has directly contradicted government assertions that 8,000 Ghanaian refugees displaced by the deadly Gbinyiri crisis have returned home from Ivory Coast, following a fact-finding mission that revealed thousands remain in desperate conditions across multiple refugee camps.

Kawuro Kwasi David, leader of displaced Ghanaians in Vonkoro village within Ivory Coast’s Bouna region, challenged Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s official return figures during meetings with a Parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Ranking Member Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh on September 18.

The refugee leader, who serves as Assembly Member for Bale Electoral Area in Ghana’s Bole District, questioned how authorities calculated return figures without visiting refugee camps, stating that Vonkoro alone houses over 5,000 displaced persons while additional thousands remain scattered across camps in Dagbekura, Gbotogbo, Tchormiikura, and Masiiteen.

The dispute emerged after Minister Ablakwa announced that “about 8,000 Ghanaian refugees have safely returned home from the Ivory Coast” following the communal violence that killed at least 31 people and displaced nearly 50,000 in Ghana’s Savannah Region during land disputes beginning August 24, 2025.

David estimated that over 13,000 Ghanaians initially fled to Ivory Coast during the height of violence between Gonja and Lobi communities, with thousands more seeking refuge in Burkina Faso. He questioned ministerial calculations that appeared to subtract Vonkoro’s 5,000 residents from the total displacement figure to reach the 8,000 return claim.

The four-member Parliamentary team arrived in Abidjan on September 17 and conducted field assessments in Vonkoro the following day, providing CFA 2 million (approximately GH¢44,000) in humanitarian support to displaced families struggling with basic survival needs.

Ivory Coast’s government previously confirmed to Ghana’s Interior Minister that 13,253 Ghanaians are sheltering as refugees in their territory, supporting refugee leader claims about the substantial numbers remaining in displacement camps rather than returning home.

The refugee situation highlights devastating humanitarian consequences of the Gbinyiri land conflict, with displaced families facing destroyed homes, burned farms, lost livestock, and complete economic devastation. David questioned how families could return to communities where their entire livelihoods were eliminated.

The Parliamentary committee issued a statement on Friday, September 19, 2025, asserting that based on field findings, it is untrue that 8,000 Ghanaians who were refugees in Vonkoro have returned to Ghana, creating direct contradiction with official government reporting.

The discrepancy raises serious questions about government coordination with international humanitarian agencies and accuracy of official displacement statistics being used to inform policy decisions regarding reintegration support and ongoing humanitarian assistance requirements.

Ghana’s refugee crisis stems from the August communal violence that erupted in Gbinyiri over land ownership disputes, quickly spreading across multiple communities in the Savannah Region and forcing unprecedented displacement levels requiring regional humanitarian response coordination.

The displaced populations remain dependent on international humanitarian assistance while facing uncertainty about eventual return conditions, as their home communities require extensive reconstruction and reconciliation processes before safe reintegration becomes possible.

Parliamentary investigators emphasized that accurate refugee statistics remain essential for effective humanitarian response planning, resource allocation, and eventual reintegration support programs that must address housing, livelihood restoration, and community reconciliation needs.

The controversy underscores broader challenges in managing Ghana’s internal displacement crisis, as authorities balance political messaging about crisis resolution against humanitarian realities requiring sustained international support and comprehensive post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

David’s testimony reveals the psychological trauma facing displaced families who fled violence with nothing, now questioning whether return remains viable given the complete destruction of their economic foundations and ongoing security concerns in affected communities.

The Parliamentary delegation’s findings suggest that comprehensive assessment of refugee camps across Ivory Coast remains necessary to establish accurate displacement figures and ensure adequate humanitarian assistance reaches all affected populations during their extended displacement period.