Parliamentary Kenkey Debate: Data Shows Most Ghanaians Pay GH₵5

Ghana’s beloved staple food kenkey sparked fierce debate in parliament last week during deliberations on the 2026 Budget Statement, with lawmakers disagreeing sharply over the actual street price of the fermented corn dish. The dispute has spilled beyond the parliamentary chamber into public discourse, revealing deep divisions about economic realities facing ordinary Ghanaians.

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), claimed during budget discussions that kenkey prices had risen to GH₵7 per ball. Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader representing Bawku Central for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), contested these assertions.

The disagreement did not remain confined to the floor of parliament. It moved to the streets, public transportation vehicles known as trotros, and various other venues across the country. The widespread contention over the price of this staple dish indicates there is no uniform price for the common food across Ghana’s markets.

An independent data source offers clarity on the debate. The Kenkey Index, which curates data on kenkey prices over time, provides empirical evidence that can help establish common ground. Kobina Aidoo, the index’s curator and a development researcher, shared insights that move beyond political rhetoric to actual market realities.

According to Aidoo’s analysis, while street prices currently range between GH₵4 and GH₵8, with occasional spikes reaching GH₵10 earlier this year, most Ghanaians continue buying kenkey at GH₵5. Across all monitored markets, the GH₵5 ball now accounts for approximately three quarters of what’s sold. This represents a level of price stability not seen since data collection began in 2022.

Aidoo acknowledges that yes, GH₵7 kenkey exists in the marketplace. However, it represents only about 22 percent of total sales, making it far from the norm that Darko Mensah suggested.

When averaging all price points, the cost of a ball of kenkey moved only slightly from GH₵5.37 to GH₵5.45 between June and September. This tiny shift contradicts assumptions of dramatic price increases many Ghanaians believe have occurred.

“While prices currently range between GH₵4 and GH₵8, the average price we recorded went from GH₵5.37 to GH₵5.45 from June to September. But, of course, no one sells kenkey at GH₵5.45 cedis,” Aidoo noted in his analysis.

He added that the five cedi kenkey has maintained the biggest market share since the beginning of 2024. “We haven’t seen prices this stable since we began collecting data in 2022,” he observed.

The story becomes more interesting when considering weight. The Kenkey Index reveals that the average weight of a standard ball of kenkey actually increased by 3.27 percent over the last quarter. This means buyers paying GH₵5 are getting slightly more food for the same price compared to a few months ago. In practical terms, your GH₵5 kenkey is somewhat fatter today than it was previously.

“The real price of kenkey has actually gone down as the weight increased slightly in the last quarter, given the same price of kenkey. In other words, the weight of, say, the five cedi kenkey went up, on average, by 3.27 percent,” Aidoo explained.

The index employs a smart comparison method, measuring kenkey weight against the weight of a sachet of water, commonly called pure water. Using this metric, the real price of kenkey actually declined by 3.25 percent in the last quarter, settling at GH₵6.37 for equivalent weight.

Compared to a year ago, kenkey prices have risen by 11.06 percent, which almost perfectly matches Ghana’s national food inflation rate for the same period of 11.0 percent, according to the Ghana Statistical Service. This suggests kenkey is not becoming unusually expensive but rather moving in line with the broader food market.

“We use the weight of a sachet of water. On that score, the average price you would pay for kenkey of that weight went down by 3.25% to GH₵6.37 cedis in the last quarter. Compared with a year ago, you could say the price of kenkey went up by 11.06%. Crucially, that is almost exactly in line with national food inflation for that period according to the Ghana Statistical Service,” Aidoo noted.

Based on empirical data from the index, neither MP wins the argument conclusively. Aidoo admits that GH₵7 kenkey can be found in certain locations. However, it’s not representative of what most Ghanaians experience. The typical buyer continues paying GH₵5 and actually receives slightly more food for that same price.

If there’s any winner in this debate, Aidoo suggests it’s the Ghanaian people themselves. The weight of this beloved dish has increased while prices have largely remained stable, providing better value even amid broader inflationary pressures.

The parliamentary kenkey debate highlights how economic indicators affect daily life and political discourse in Ghana. Kenkey, a dish with deep cultural roots particularly among the Ga people of Accra, serves as more than just sustenance. It functions as an economic barometer that politicians have invoked for decades to illustrate their points about national prosperity or hardship.

The Kenkey Index compiles data from 30 to 40 spots around the Accra Metropolitan Area, with samples collected within one week of each calendar month. This systematic approach provides reliable data that can inform both policy discussions and public understanding of food price trends.