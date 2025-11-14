Parliamentary Delegation Pursues Deeper Ghana–Spain Cooperation in High-Level Embassy Meeting

The Ghana–Spain Parliamentary Friendship Association has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Spain following a courtesy call on the Spanish Ambassador, H.E. Ángel Lossada, in Accra.

Led by the Association’s Chairman, the delegation met the Ambassador in the early hours of yesterday at the Embassy of Spain, where discussions centred on enhancing diplomatic relations and expanding mutually beneficial avenues of collaboration.

The Chairman was accompanied by Members of Parliament Hon. Felicia Adjei and Hon. Alhassan Sulemana, as well as the Association’s Secretary, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed. The team was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Isabel Ibarra Serrano de Haro, whose engagement enriched the high-level interaction.

During the meeting, the Chairman expressed deep appreciation for the Ambassador’s continuous hospitality and reaffirmed the Association’s dedication to pursuing stronger ties between the two nations. He highlighted key priority sectors where cooperation could yield significant gains — including trade, education, health, agriculture, tourism, and parliamentary exchange programmes.

He noted that Ghana stands to benefit from Spain’s strong institutional structures and development models, which offer practical lessons for national growth.

Ambassador Lossada, for his part, conveyed Spain’s enthusiasm and readiness to collaborate closely with the Association to drive shared interests and unlock new opportunities that advance development.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both sides to foster a more vibrant partnership that promotes innovation and development in Ghana, particularly in constituencies such as Abuakwa South.

The engagement marks another step forward in advancing parliamentary diplomacy and deepening Ghana–Spain relations for the mutual benefit of both countries.