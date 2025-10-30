Parliamentary Committee Tours Tullow Oil Fields in Western Region

Members of Parliament’s Select Committee on Energy have concluded an inspection tour of Tullow Ghana’s offshore operations in the Western Region. The delegation, led by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, visited both the Jubilee and TEN oil fields to assess production activities and development initiatives.

Before visiting the offshore facilities, lawmakers received comprehensive briefings on Tullow’s business strategy, including partnership plans to increase production and generate long-term value for Ghana. The company outlined cost reduction initiatives for the TEN field designed to unlock investment for substantial gas reserves exceeding 200 billion cubic feet.

The tour revealed significant financial implications for Ghana, with license extensions projected to deliver over $900 million in state revenue and enable up to $2 billion in new investments. These funds would support subsea upgrades, facility improvements, and the drilling of twenty additional wells.

Committee members observed Tullow’s sustainability measures firsthand, including progress in reducing gas flaring and a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. The company has invested over $40 million in decarbonizing its offshore vessels as part of this initiative.

Accompanied by Tullow Ghana’s Managing Director Jean-Medard Madama, the delegation inspected production facilities and witnessed offloading operations while interacting with staff and government agency representatives.

A separate group led by Deputy Managing Director Cynthia Lumor visited community development projects, including educational infrastructure funded by Tullow. The company has invested approximately $10 million over five years constructing classrooms and dormitories for schools throughout the region.

The lawmakers expressed satisfaction with Tullow’s operational progress and employment of Ghanaian personnel offshore. They pledged continued parliamentary support for policies promoting sustainable development of the country’s oil and gas resources.