Parliamentary Committee Tours Digital Innovation Hub Seeking Growth Solutions

Members of Parliament from the Select Committee on Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations visited Ghana Digital Centres Limited on Friday to assess operations and explore ways to expand the facility’s impact on the country’s technology sector. The working visit revealed both impressive achievements and significant infrastructure challenges facing Ghana’s premier digital innovation hub.

The parliamentary delegation, led by committee chairperson Bandum Lamangin Abed-Nego, Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, toured key facilities including MLAB, IHUB, and several Business Process Outsourcing companies operating at the centre. The October 3 visit aimed to provide legislators with firsthand understanding of how the facility supports digital innovation and entrepreneurship across Ghana.

Dzifa Gunu, CEO of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, presented a candid assessment that captured both potential and pressing needs. He described the centre as a ten-year-old building requiring maintenance and renovation while emphasizing that infrastructure represents just one challenge among several. The facility struggles with inadequate funding for programs and projects, office space demand exceeding current supply, limited collaboration with other government agencies, and lack of vehicles needed to support operations effectively.

Gunu made a direct appeal for intervention, arguing that with support from government and donor partners, the centre could replicate the Accra Digital Centre model in different regions, creating jobs and opportunities for Ghanaians. His presentation emphasized that fulfilling the facility’s mandate requires backing that currently falls short of what’s needed.

The numbers presented by Edward Aikins, the Business Development Manager, told a compelling story about the centre’s current impact. The facility operates at over 60 percent occupancy, hosting more than 60 technology companies. Most impressively, it has created over 3,000 digital and ancillary jobs through ICT and BPO firms operating there, a significant contribution to Ghana’s employment landscape.

Aikins detailed how more than 500 startups have received incubation and support services while over 10,000 young people have participated in digital training programs. These figures demonstrate substantial reach despite the funding and infrastructure constraints Gunu outlined, suggesting even greater potential if resources matched demand.

The centre’s support ecosystem includes several notable partnerships. GODEP, a collaboration between Ghana’s government and Oracle Corporation, provides startups and small to medium enterprises access to Oracle’s cloud technology. The MASHAV cooperation involves Israel, Germany, and Ghana working together on digital initiatives. The Ghana Digital and Innovation Hub and TDIP represent additional programs, with the latter bridging Ghana’s digital innovation ecosystem with tertiary institutions.

Strategic pillars outlined during the presentation span partnerships for infrastructure development, the Ghana Digital Innovation Fund, digital skills development and incubation programs, soft skills development, and BPO service development. This comprehensive approach positions the centre as more than just office space, functioning instead as a hub for multiple dimensions of digital economy growth.

Key recommendations from the management team included formally assigning operational management of Regional Digital and Innovation Centres to GDCL, establishing BPO and Knowledge Process Outsourcing service support through designated special economic zones in partnership with the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and developing incubation and acceleration programs as part of the one million coders digital entrepreneurship and employability program.

Additional recommendations centered on strengthening supervision of MLAB and IHUB, procuring operational vehicles to support the centre’s activities, expanding the Accra Digital Centre, and finalizing the transfer of ownership from the Ministry of Works and Housing to the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations. That last point reveals the administrative complications that can hamper even successful government initiatives when ownership and oversight remain unclear.

Abed-Nego responded enthusiastically to what he observed, particularly outputs from the incubator programs. He suggested that products from these programs should be exported, giving a practical example of how gari and other local products, when well packaged, could be sold in markets like London, creating more opportunities for Ghanaians. His comments highlighted potential for GDCL to serve as a launchpad not just for digital services but for Ghana’s broader economic transformation.

The delegation included Owiredu Asuako Charles, MP for Abirem and Deputy Ranking Member; Alhassan Umar, MP for Zabzugu; Djabab Kofi Nelson, MP for Krachi East; and Matthew Nyindan, Ranking Member. Several GDCL staff members attended to support the visit and provide technical insights to the legislators.

The centre operates through partnerships with major organizations including the World Bank Group, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Intrinsic Innovations, GIZ, MTN, Telecel, ITU, and academic institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Academic City University, and the University of Ghana. These partnerships provide both legitimacy and resources, though apparently not enough to meet all operational needs.

What emerges from this visit is a picture of an initiative that’s working but struggling to reach its full potential. Creating 3,000 jobs and training 10,000 young people represents real impact, yet the centre operates with maintenance needs, funding gaps, and administrative uncertainties that limit how much more it could accomplish.

The tension between achievement and constraint runs throughout the presentation. Ghana has built impressive digital infrastructure and created genuine opportunities for technology entrepreneurs and workers. However, the same challenges that affect many government initiatives, inadequate funding, maintenance backlogs, administrative complications, also hamper this relatively successful program.

The parliamentary committee’s visit suggests potential for policy interventions and increased support. Whether that translates into actual budget allocations, administrative clarifications, or expanded mandates remains to be seen. Parliamentary visits often generate goodwill and promises without producing corresponding resource commitments.

Ghana’s digital economy potential has been discussed for years, with various initiatives launched to capture opportunities in technology services, business process outsourcing, and digital entrepreneurship. The Ghana Digital Centres represent one of the more tangible manifestations of that ambition, yet its challenges illustrate why potential and reality don’t always align.

The facility’s request to replicate the Accra model in different regions touches on questions about whether expanding makes sense before fully resourcing the existing centre. There’s logic in both approaches: scaling creates more opportunities and demonstrates commitment, while consolidating focuses limited resources on making one centre truly excellent before attempting replication.

For the technology companies and startups hosted at the centre, these policy discussions have practical implications. Better funding means more programs, improved infrastructure, and expanded support services. Administrative clarity about ownership and mandate could streamline decision-making and reduce bureaucratic friction. Additional vehicles, while seemingly minor, affect whether the centre can effectively serve clients and partners.

The broader question involves whether Ghana will commit resources matching its digital economy rhetoric. Many countries tout technology sector development while underinvesting in the infrastructure, training, and support systems that enable such growth. Ghana’s experience at the Digital Centres provides a test case for whether stated priorities translate into sustained support.

As the visit concluded, there appeared to be shared understanding between parliamentary committee members and centre management about both achievements and needs. The committee gained perspective on what’s working and what requires intervention, setting the stage for potential policy responses that could strengthen Ghana’s digital innovation ecosystem.