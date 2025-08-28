Parliamentary Committee Tours AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine in Tarkwa

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources has paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti’s Iduapriem Mine in Tarkwa, Western Region, as part of its oversight responsibility of the mining sector.

The visit, facilitated by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, provided Members of Parliament with firsthand insight into the operations, challenges, and contributions of one of Ghana’s leading gold mines.

The AGA Iduapriem Mine management presented an overview of its operations, highlighting milestones since its establishment in 1992 and its evolution into a major open-pit gold producer with a Carbon-in-Leach processing plant. The mine has produced over 6.3 million ounces of gold as of the end of 2024 and currently employs more than 2,700 people, most of whom are Ghanaians.

Management also noted that the mine contributes significantly to Ghana’s economy through taxes, royalties, and social investments. In 2024 alone, Iduapriem paid approximately US$129 million to the Government of Ghana in various forms of taxes, including income tax, royalties, PAYE, and other statutory levies.

During the engagement, MPs were briefed on key ongoing projects such as the second phase of the BTSF project, process plant expansion, and the relocation of the crusher conveyor. These initiatives, management explained, are part of efforts to transform Iduapriem into a Tier 1 asset.

On sustainability, the Committee was informed of the mine’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions through projects like the AGA-VRA 110 MW solar power initiative at Pwalugu and the introduction of Dynamic Gas Blending technology to cut diesel consumption. Together, these are expected to reduce emissions by up to 18%.

Management emphasized that these resettlements are done in consultation with affected communities and guided by international best practices.

Additionally, the mine has invested heavily in education, health, and infrastructure. In 2025 alone, its community investment budget is projected at US$4 million, including the construction of classroom blocks, health facilities, and youth apprenticeship programmes.

Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Collins Dauda, commended AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem for its transparency and continued investment in both the local economy and community development. He stressed the importance of aligning mining activities with sustainable development, noting that Parliament’s current review of the Minerals and Mining Act seeks to balance state benefits with investor confidence.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines, which coordinated the visit, reiterated its support for constructive engagement between policymakers and industry players. The Chamber emphasized the need for a stable regulatory environment to ensure the continued growth of Ghana’s mining sector.