Parliament Vows Emergency Action on Tamale’s Chronic Water Shortages

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Water and Sanitation has committed to urgent legislative intervention to address persistent water shortages plaguing Tamale and surrounding districts, particularly during dry season periods when alternative sources become unavailable.

Following an oversight inspection of the Dalung Water Treatment Plant, committee members confirmed receiving multiple complaints from the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and affected communities about chronic water supply inadequacies that have reached crisis proportions.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region says it is still relying on water pumps installed in 1972 to supply water to a population that has grown from fewer than 100,000 people to more than 1.4 million today. This revelation underscores the severity of infrastructure challenges facing the region.

Committee representatives pledged accountability measures during their facility assessment, emphasizing Parliament’s responsibility to present comprehensive findings and lobby appropriate authorities for immediate solutions. The parliamentary delegation conducted thorough inspections of treatment units, engaged with engineering staff, and reviewed operational procedures aimed at improving water quality and supply consistency.

Committee Chairman Oti Kwabena Bless John positioned the visit within Parliament’s broader accountability framework for essential service delivery in the Northern Region. He indicated that committee findings would directly inform policy recommendations and legislative actions designed to guarantee reliable water access for affected residents.

Regional Chief Manager Stephen Amihiyemensa of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Northern Region revealed critical infrastructure deficiencies contributing to the crisis. The current water treatment facility, originally commissioned in 1972, received its last expansion in 2008 despite dramatic population growth from under 400,000 to over 1.4 million residents.

Amihiyemensa detailed how frequent power outages compound production limitations, restricting daily water output to approximately 35,000 cubic meters against current demand of 90,000 cubic meters. This substantial deficit creates severe shortages, particularly during dry seasons when alternative water sources become inaccessible.

The manager urged the committee to prioritize infrastructure investment and power supply stabilization to accommodate Tamale’s rapidly expanding population. He emphasized that without substantial upgrades, the water crisis would continue deteriorating as demographic pressures intensify.

Recent government initiatives have attempted to address the situation. On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Minister convened a meeting with GWCL officials to investigate the causes of the recent water shortages in Tamale. According to Mr. Ali, the persistent lack of water has become a security threat, and urgent measures must be taken to ensure sustainable water supply.

The parliamentary committee’s intervention represents legislative recognition of the water crisis as a critical infrastructure challenge requiring immediate attention. Their commitment to policy action suggests potential budget allocations and regulatory reforms targeting long-term solutions for Northern Region water security.

Committee findings are expected to influence upcoming parliamentary debates on infrastructure spending priorities, particularly regarding water system modernization and expansion projects. The committee’s report will likely recommend emergency funding mechanisms and partnership frameworks with development organizations to accelerate infrastructure upgrades.

Local communities continue experiencing severe hardships during dry seasons when water becomes increasingly scarce, affecting household consumption, business operations, and public health initiatives. The situation has created dependency on expensive water vendors and alternative sources that may not meet safety standards.

The committee’s pledge signals potential legislative solutions that could transform water access across the Northern Region, addressing decades of infrastructure neglect and population growth mismatches that have created the current crisis.