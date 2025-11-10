Parliament Vets Chief Justice Nominee Today Despite Minority Opposition

Parliament’s Appointments Committee begins vetting Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie for Chief Justice this morning at 11:00 a.m., following his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama. The exercise takes place strictly by invitation at Parliament House in Accra.

The session proceeds despite opposition from the Minority Caucus, which sought to delay the process until pending court cases involving dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo are resolved. Speaker Alban Bagbin dismissed the motion on Friday, November 7, ruling there was no constitutional or procedural basis to halt Parliament’s work due to pending court cases.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin questioned the urgency of proceeding with the vetting when the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court has scheduled a ruling for November 18. He challenged Parliament’s haste in moving forward while legal challenges remain unresolved at both the Supreme Court and the regional court.

The Attorney General only recently sought leave to file a defence in the ECOWAS case, yet Parliament wants to proceed as if nothing is before the courts, according to Afenyo Markin.

The Minority Leader raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest. He noted that Justice Baffoe Bonnie, currently serving as Acting Chief Justice, has been empowered to empanel judges to hear cases filed by the removed Chief Justice, raising questions of fairness and due process.

Speaker Bagbin rejected the argument, stating that accepting the Minority’s position would mean any litigant could hold Parliament hostage by filing a case and freezing the work of Parliament and its committees. He emphasized that judicial independence should not mean legislative paralysis.

Justice Baffoe Bonnie has been acting in the Chief Justice role since April 2025 and is known for his long and distinguished judicial career, having served at the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court. Members of Parliament will assess his qualifications, judicial philosophy, and vision for Ghana’s justice system before recommending his approval or otherwise to the House.

Former Chief Justice Torkornoo has filed multiple legal challenges, including a suit before the ECOWAS Court (Case No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25), multiple applications before Ghana’s Supreme Court, and proceedings in the High Court challenging the legality of her removal.

The vetting marks a significant moment for Ghana’s judiciary as Parliament evaluates a potential new head of the country’s judicial arm amid heightened public interest in judicial independence. The Appointments Committee will present its report to the plenary for consideration after the vetting.