Parliament to Review Lithium Mining Agreement at Mankessim

Ghana’s Parliament will review a mining lease agreement granting Barari DV Ghana Limited rights to extract lithium and associated minerals from a 42.63 square kilometre site at Mankessim in the Central Region’s Mfantseman District.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources submitted the proposal for parliamentary consideration during the fourth week of business ending Friday, November 14, 2025. The Business Committee arranged the legislative agenda during its Thursday, November 6 meeting, according to the Chairman’s statement to the House.

Lawmakers will examine the commercial terms and environmental safeguards embedded within the agreement before granting approval. The Mankessim deposit represents part of Ghana’s emerging lithium sector, which has attracted growing investor interest as global demand for battery minerals accelerates.

Six questions have been scheduled for the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources during the parliamentary session. Ministers responsible for Labour, Roads, Agriculture, and Tourism will also face questioning from members.

Parliament expects to receive multiple statutory reports throughout the week. These include the Half-Year Audit Committee Report from the Births and Deaths Registry and findings from the Auditor-General regarding the Central Service Management Portal operated by the National Service Authority (NSA).

The lithium agreement advances Ghana’s strategy to capitalize on critical mineral resources needed for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage systems. Parliamentary scrutiny will assess whether the lease terms adequately protect national interests while encouraging private sector investment in the mining sector.

Barari DV Ghana Limited must secure parliamentary endorsement before commencing extraction activities at the designated site. The legislative review process typically examines royalty arrangements, local content requirements, and community development obligations attached to such agreements.