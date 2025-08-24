Parliament to Consider Moving NIA Under Interior Ministry

Ghana’s National Identification Authority faces a significant restructure that would permanently place it under Interior Ministry oversight, according to its top official.

Executive Secretary Yayra Koku announced the proposed changes through social media, revealing that lawmakers will soon debate amendments to the NIA Act 707. The legislative changes would fundamentally alter how the identification body operates within government structures.

Under the proposed framework, security agencies would gain direct access to the Authority’s extensive database of citizen information. This represents a major shift from current arrangements, where such access remains limited and often complicated by bureaucratic processes.

Koku argued that existing legislation has left the NIA operating outside Ghana’s broader security architecture. This isolation has prevented meaningful collaboration with law enforcement and intelligence services, he suggested. The current structure has also contributed to what he described as persistent operational challenges.

The Authority has experienced multiple restructuring efforts over recent years, creating what officials now acknowledge as significant inefficiencies. These constant organizational changes have disrupted attempts to build lasting working relationships with other government agencies involved in security matters.

Moving the NIA permanently under Interior Ministry control would address these coordination problems, according to Koku’s assessment. The change would align the identification system more closely with national security priorities and streamline information sharing between agencies.

The proposed amendments come as Ghana continues expanding its digital identification infrastructure. The NIA has registered millions of citizens since launching its comprehensive ID card program, creating one of West Africa’s most extensive biometric databases.

Critics have previously raised concerns about data protection and privacy rights within Ghana’s identification system. The proposed changes granting broader security access to citizen information may reignite these debates when parliament considers the amendments.

The timing of the legislative proposal suggests the current administration views tighter integration between identification services and security agencies as a priority. Such coordination has become increasingly common across African nations seeking to modernize their governance systems.

Parliament’s approval would be required before any restructuring can proceed, giving lawmakers opportunity to scrutinize the proposed changes and their implications for citizen privacy.