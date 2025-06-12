Parliament Summons GRNMA Leadership for Urgent Strike Resolution Talks

Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has called an emergency meeting with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) leadership to address the ongoing industrial action.

The June 12 dialogue, scheduled for Parliament House’s Job 600 complex, comes as the strike enters a critical phase affecting healthcare delivery nationwide.

In the official summons dated June 10, Principal Assistant Clerk Eunice Korantemaa Abeka stressed Parliament’s commitment to mediation: “We believe dialogue and collaboration are key to finding a mutually beneficial solution.” The invitation specifically references the need to explore concrete resolution pathways beyond the current deadlock.

The convening follows GRNMA’s nationwide strike over unmet conditions of service, including salary arrears and improved working conditions. Health Committee Chairman Kwabena Mintah Akandoh confirmed the meeting would include representatives from the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Fair Wages Commission to facilitate comprehensive negotiations.

Healthcare stakeholders view Parliament’s intervention as timely, with the Ghana Medical Association warning of collapsing health services in referral hospitals. The GRNMA maintains its strike will continue until tangible commitments are made, though its leadership has confirmed attendance at Thursday’s crucial talks.