Parliament Sets Tuesday Deadline for Budget Coverage Accreditation

Parliament has set Tuesday, November 11, 2025, as the deadline for media houses to submit applications for accreditation to cover the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson will present the budget statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025. In a press release signed by Mr. David Sabastian Damoah, the Director of Media Relations at Parliament, the legislature emphasized strict adherence to security protocols for the event. All media houses intending to cover the budget presentation or host their morning shows in the foyer of Parliament must submit their accreditation applications to the Director of Media Relations by the specified deadline.

The release further emphasized that no media person would be granted access without proper accreditation. This requirement forms part of Parliament’s security measures to ensure orderly coverage of one of the most significant legislative events of the year. The budget presentation represents the first full year fiscal plan of the Mahama administration since returning to power in 2025.

The announcement was made by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga on Friday, November 7, 2025, during the presentation of the Business Statement for the coming week in Parliament. According to Ayariga, the budget statement and economic policy of the Government of Ghana for the year ending December 31, 2026, will be presented in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution. He noted that the budget statement outlines the government’s plans for next year’s finances.

In accordance with the Public Financial Management Act, the Finance Minister, acting on behalf of the President, is required to present the national budget to Parliament no later than November 15 each year. Dr. Forson’s presentation is expected to outline the government’s revenue and expenditure projections for the 2026 fiscal year, along with key policy measures aimed at stabilizing the economy, creating jobs, and sustaining growth.

Economic observers note that the 2025 Budget largely operated within the fiscal framework inherited from the previous government. The upcoming 2026 Budget, however, is expected to signal a major policy shift, reflecting the government’s own economic priorities and development agenda. Dr. Forson has previously hinted that the 2026 Budget will prioritize job creation and economic growth, with targeted investments in sectors that can drive productivity, innovation, and youth employment.

Insiders at the Ministry of Finance indicate that the document will also outline a comprehensive tax reform agenda aimed at broadening the revenue base while easing the tax burden on households and businesses. The Finance Minister is expected to review several levies, including the COVID 19 levy, as part of measures to support business recovery and boost consumer confidence.

With Ghana set to exit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in May 2026, the upcoming budget will be closely scrutinized for its post programme strategy. Economists and market watchers will be looking for signals on how the government intends to consolidate fiscal discipline while stimulating growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.