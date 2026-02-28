Parliament Scrutinises US$310k Pay for Black Stars Committee

Ghana’s Parliament is examining a proposal to pay five members of the Black Stars Management Committee a combined $310,000 honorarium from the country’s total $13.7 million budget for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup, with Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams defending the allocation before lawmakers on Thursday.

Each of the five committee members is set to receive $62,000 under the plan submitted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Adams confirmed the figure before Parliament’s Select Committee on Sports, stressing that the sum covers committee service exclusively and is separate from player bonuses, logistics, and all other tournament costs.

The reconstituted committee, formed after the dissolution of the previous body led by Mark Addo following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey. Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah serves as vice-chairman in charge of player relations, Dr. Richard Nsenkyire handles special duties, and Moses Armah and Samuel Aboabire oversee operational responsibilities.

The honorarium question sits within a broader financial picture that has drawn scrutiny. The $13,776,965 total budget is built on a best-case scenario in which Ghana advance through every stage to the final, with group-stage costs alone pegged at $6.28 million. Pre-tournament preparation, including a training camp and four international friendlies, accounts for a further $1.23 million.

The GFA has confirmed Bryant University in the United States as Ghana’s base camp for the tournament. The Black Stars, making their fifth World Cup appearance, are drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England, and Croatia. They open their campaign against Panama on June 17, face England on June 23, and conclude the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

Adams clarified that all budget figures remain proposals pending final discussions with the GFA and are subject to revision before formal approval.