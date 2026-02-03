Parliament Resumes Second Session with Full Legislative Agenda

Ghana’s Parliament will officially resume sitting today, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 12 noon for the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament after adjourning on December 19, 2025, for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin issued a constitutional instrument on January 19, 2026, formally scheduling the reconvening of the House at Parliament House in Accra. The commencement instrument, issued in accordance with Article 112(1) of the 1992 Constitution, brings to an end the recess and clears the way for resumption of legislative business.

Ahead of today’s sitting, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga held a coordination meeting with several ministers on Monday as part of preparations for the new session. The engagement forms part of a parliamentary practice aimed at aligning the government’s legislative priorities with the House’s agenda.

Ayariga explained that the meeting focused on examining the legislative proposals ministers intend to present during the current session, assessing their readiness, and identifying priorities for debate and passage. He noted that such early consultations are crucial to maintaining order in the House and ensuring Parliament is adequately prepared to handle the government’s legislative workload.

Today’s proceedings will begin with a media engagement involving both leaders of the House. The Majority Leader and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin are expected to address the press corps, providing key insights into the agenda and issues to be considered during the week’s sittings.

At 12 noon, formal proceedings will kick off at the plenary stage with official welcome addresses from the Speaker of Parliament, as well as the two House leaders. The House is expected to consider several bills and statements on key national issues throughout the session.

Among the key matters scheduled for consideration are issues relating to illegal mining, as well as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBT Bill, which is expected to generate intense debate on the floor of Parliament.

Economic matters are also on the agenda, particularly the legislative instrument concerning mineral royalties. Acting Environment Minister and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah presented a new LI that introduces a sliding scale regime for mineral royalties, under which government earnings from minerals such as lithium, gold and others will be linked to company profits.

Attention will also be focused on Afenyo-Markin, who was referred to the Privileges Committee following the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation controversy. Observers expect that the committee, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, will move forward with proceedings.

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to prevent the fast-tracking of laws and ensure full scrutiny of government policies in the Second Session. Addressing the media on January 26, 2026, Afenyo-Markin stressed that the opposition will no longer allow Parliament to function as a rubber stamp for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated that when Parliament reconvenes, the Majority will not have its way, noting that Parliament had turned into a place of fast track with no scrutiny. The Minority urged the Speaker to prioritize substance over procedure and allow debate to flow, despite acknowledging that the Speaker is a member of the ruling party.

The Minority pledged to scrutinize the 2026 budget, monitor contracts, and hold every minister accountable. They emphasized that all debates would be fact-based and research-driven, contrasting this approach with what they described as propaganda from the majority.

Ayariga was appointed Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in the Ninth Parliament on January 23, 2026, succeeding Cassiel Ato Forson, who now serves as Finance Minister. The Bawku Central Member of Parliament has represented his constituency in four consecutive terms.

With several legislative matters carried over from the previous session, MPs are expected to be in full attendance as Parliament resumes its constitutional mandate and addresses priority national issues. The start of the Second Session signals a crucial stage in the parliamentary cycle, with government business expected to intensify.

Key activities will include the consideration of bills, approval of appointments and agreements, and the exercise of Parliament’s oversight responsibilities over the Executive. The session marks the first parliamentary sitting of 2026 and is expected to set the tone for the year’s legislative agenda.