Parliament Reconvenes for Final 2025 Session with Packed Agenda

Ghana’s Parliament reconvened today for the third and final meeting of the current legislative year, with lawmakers returning to tackle critical business including the 2026 budget presentation, swearing in new members, and vetting the Chief Justice nominee.

The sitting commenced at 2 p.m. at Parliament House in Accra, marking the resumption of legislative activities after a brief recess. Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had originally scheduled the meeting for October 14 but postponed it citing circumstances beyond control, sparking speculation about internal disagreements and logistical challenges.

Two newly elected National Democratic Congress MPs, Bernard Bediako Baidoo for Akwatia and Professor Alidu Seidu for Tamale Central, are set to be sworn in during the meeting. Their additions will reinforce the NDC’s majority in the 275-member chamber, though actual numbers remain fluid as some seats await by-election outcomes.

Lawmakers are also expected to vet and approve the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s next substantive Chief Justice. President John Mahama nominated the 68-year-old jurist in September after forwarding his name to the Council of State for consideration, following the removal of Gertrude Torkornoo for misconduct.

Baffoe-Bonnie has served as Acting Chief Justice since April 2025 and brings more than three decades of distinguished service across the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court. If approved by Parliament, he would become the 16th Justice of the Supreme Court to ascend to the highest judicial office.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is expected to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in mid-November. This presentation will prove crucial as Ghana navigates ongoing economic challenges including inflation pressures, debt management obligations, and the need to restore fiscal credibility following years of financial instability.

The government is anticipated to lay before the House a new legislative instrument seeking to revoke L.I. 2462, which currently grants presidential approval for mining in forest reserves. This move forms part of broader efforts to curb illegal mining, which has devastated water bodies and agricultural land across multiple regions.

The proposed revocation represents a significant policy shift. L.I. 2462 had enabled mining activities in forest reserves under certain conditions, but widespread galamsey has prompted calls for stricter protections. Environmental activists and forestry officials have long argued that the instrument facilitated environmental destruction by providing legal cover for activities that should never have been permitted.

Parliament will also debate several bills, motions, and policy statements from various ministries and agencies before adjourning later this year. Among the anticipated legislative items is the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which has generated significant national debate across political, social, and religious lines.

The bill seeks to define, protect, and regulate human sexual rights while reinforcing traditional family values within Ghanaian society. Proponents argue it represents a progressive step toward protecting human rights and fostering social harmony, while critics warn it must be crafted carefully to avoid infringing on personal freedoms and constitutional rights.

Speaker Bagbin’s postponement of the original October 14 start date had fueled speculation about the reasons behind the delay. Some lawmakers suggested the suspension was linked to internal leadership disagreements, while others cited logistical and administrative challenges ahead of the 2026 budget presentation. The Speaker’s office provided no detailed explanation, simply referencing circumstances beyond control.

The lack of clarity led to wide debate among political observers and MPs about Parliament’s readiness to handle its mandate. Critics questioned whether sufficient preparation had occurred during the recess, particularly given the ambitious agenda facing lawmakers upon their return.

As Parliament reconvenes, attention now shifts to how effectively it can deliver on its constitutional mandate. Scrutinizing government policies, passing vital legislation, and rebuilding public trust in Ghana’s parliamentary process all require focused attention from lawmakers who must balance constituency demands with national priorities.

The third meeting represents the final opportunity this year for Parliament to address accumulated legislative business. The timing compresses the available period for deliberating complex matters, potentially forcing rushed consideration of bills and policies that deserve thorough examination.

Committee work will prove essential during this session. Various committees must examine specific policy areas, scrutinize government spending, and review proposed legislation before it reaches the full House for debate. The brief postponement may have affected committee schedules that depend on Parliament being in session, creating additional time pressures.

The 2026 budget presentation will dominate parliamentary attention in November. Lawmakers will examine revenue projections, expenditure allocations, and policy priorities outlined by the Finance Minister. Opposition MPs will scrutinize budget assumptions and challenge spending decisions they consider wasteful or misaligned with national needs.

Beyond formal legislative business, MPs returning to the chamber face questions from constituents about progress on campaign promises and responses to emerging challenges. The NDC majority must demonstrate tangible results from nearly a year in government, while opposition parties position themselves as credible alternatives offering superior governance.

Ghana’s parliamentary calendar balances the need for legislators to maintain contact with constituents in their home districts with the necessity of conducting legislative business in Accra. This tension often creates complaints about Parliament’s limited sitting days relative to the volume of work requiring attention.

The Ninth Parliament began its work in January 2025 following general elections held in December 2024. The NDC secured a comfortable majority, giving them control over legislative proceedings, committee compositions, and the progression of bills through the House. This majority position influences how business gets conducted and which priorities receive parliamentary attention.

Speaker Bagbin’s leadership style has emphasized parliamentary independence and robust debate. His tenure has seen efforts to strengthen the legislature’s oversight role and assert Parliament’s constitutional authority against executive dominance. Whether this approach produces meaningful accountability or simply generates political theater remains a matter of ongoing debate.

The October 21 resumption marks a critical juncture for Ghana’s legislature. With limited time before year’s end, MPs must navigate a packed agenda while managing political dynamics within and between parties. Success requires discipline, focus, and willingness to prioritize national interest over partisan advantage.

Whether Parliament can effectively address the ambitious agenda before it remains to be seen. The coming weeks will test lawmakers’ capacity to deliberate thoughtfully on complex issues while moving business forward at a pace matching public expectations for responsive governance.