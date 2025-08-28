Parliament Presents Democracy Cup to Military Ahead of September Match

The Clerk to Parliament has officially handed over the 2025 Democracy Cup trophy to Ghana Armed Forces leadership, launching ceremonial visits before the annual football match set for September 5.

Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror presented the trophy during a ceremony in Accra, with Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing receiving it on behalf of Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong. Senior military officers attended the handover at the Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces welcomed the initiative as a force for national unity. “As neutral players in our democratic dispensation, we actually welcome this agenda which has been set up by our legislative arm of government,” Rear Admiral Bessing said, promising strong military participation on match day.

He highlighted football’s power to bridge divisions, particularly in conflict-prone areas. The admiral noted that sports can serve as a unifying tool “between or amongst feuding people,” suggesting the tournament could help ease ethnic tensions in northern regions like Nkwanta.

Parliament’s Clerk emphasized the Democracy Cup’s growing importance on Ghana’s national calendar. The event now enjoys backing from the President, Speaker of Parliament, and Chief Justice as an annual fixture promoting civic education through sport.

“We see a concept of unity of purpose characterising that process,” Djietror explained. “Unity of purpose which is so essential, important for purposes of developing, for purposes of building, for purposes of achieving excellence.”

The second edition will feature Accra Hearts of Oak against Accra Great Olympics at the University of Ghana Stadium. Before the match, the trophy will make ceremonial stops at various state institutions, including presentations to the President, Chief Justice, Electoral Commission, and Inspector General of Police.

This year’s military visit fulfills plans delayed from 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances. The Democracy Cup launched last year as Speaker Alban Bagbin’s initiative to harness football’s popularity for strengthening democratic understanding across Ghana.

The University of Ghana Stadium was chosen to provide optimal facilities, security, and a premium experience for spectators, players, and supporters from across the country.