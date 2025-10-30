Parliament Praises MIIF Boss for Transparency and Reform Leadership

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament commended Justina Nelson, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), for demonstrating exceptional competence and institutional reform leadership during Tuesday’s audit review session at Parliament House.

Committee Chairperson Abena Osei Asare praised Nelson’s technical depth and honesty as she answered detailed questions about the Auditor-General’s Report on MIIF for the year ended December 31, 2024. The session, held on October 29, 2025, provided Nelson an opportunity to address inherited audit infractions and outline comprehensive governance reforms.

“I’m not commending you because you’re a woman but because you’re competent,” Osei Asare told Nelson. “You came well prepared. You quoted the sections, you knew what you had done, what you hadn’t done, and what you couldn’t do in your capacity.”

Nelson appeared before the committee alongside her management team, including Chief Finance Officer David Awuah Mensah, Director of Internal Audit Martin Adjei, Head of Procurement Theresa Gyasi Antwi, and Head of Legal Louisa Quaicoe. Together, they presented a detailed account of measures introduced to strengthen MIIF’s governance and compliance framework.

The acting CEO disclosed that MIIF had established a Compliance Unit and Risk Department as part of broad reforms to enhance internal controls and prevent future breaches in procurement and financial management. These structural changes address weaknesses identified in previous audits and demonstrate proactive leadership in institutional strengthening.

On a controversial $3.8 million advance payment made to Commodity Monitor Limited for mercury-free gold processing equipment that exceeded the statutory 15 percent threshold, Nelson acknowledged the transaction contravened Public Financial Management regulations. However, she clarified that the payment predated her administration and that the contract had since been fully executed, with equipment delivered and operational.

Nelson explained that lessons from that incident now inform MIIF’s strict adherence to procurement laws. The Fund has discontinued restricted procurement for high-value contracts, and with recent amendments to the PFM Act, all procurement plans are now submitted to the Ministry of Finance for prior approval.

Regarding MIIF’s gold trading activities, Nelson explained that the Fund piloted gold trading in 2023 with three aggregators, later expanding to five, generating approximately GH¢8 million in revenue. Following establishment of the Gold Board, MIIF transitioned the aggregators to the new agency and ceased direct gold trading to remain within its legal mandate.

She confirmed that all outstanding royalties amounting to GH¢29 million cited in the audit report had been fully recovered. Previously unaccounted payments of GH¢39,043 had been reconciled with supporting vouchers and receipts submitted to the Auditor-General, addressing concerns about financial accountability.

When asked about her leadership style, Nelson described her relationship with staff as cordial, collaborative, and professional, emphasizing mutual respect and teamwork. She acknowledged past social media speculation about internal friction but stated those issues had been resolved, noting that the MIIF team remains cohesive and dedicated to the Fund’s reform agenda.

Nelson reaffirmed MIIF’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent management of Ghana’s mineral income to support national development priorities. Her testimony demonstrated both technical command of financial regulations and clear understanding of institutional governance requirements.

Committee members visibly impressed by Nelson’s presentation took turns urging her to maintain her reform-driven leadership and continue strengthening systems for effective management of the Fund. The positive reception from Parliament signals growing confidence in MIIF’s direction under new leadership.

Nelson, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2025, brings over 20 years of banking experience to the role. She previously served as Group Head at Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, overseeing Energy and Commercial Banking sectors, and holds advanced degrees in Corporate and Commercial Law and Business Administration from the University of Ghana.

Under her leadership, MIIF’s Assets Under Management have grown significantly, reaching $919.39 million as of June 2025, representing a 58.46 percent increase from the 2024 year-end balance of $580.21 million. This growth trajectory has positioned MIIF among Africa’s most reputable sovereign wealth funds.

The Fund manages Ghana’s equity interests in mining companies, receives dividends and royalties, and oversees investment of these resources to maximize long-term value from the country’s abundant mineral resources while ensuring sustainable economic benefits for current and future generations.

A new nine-member MIIF Board inaugurated in June 2025 under Chairman Richard Kwame Asante brings together expertise from across government and Parliament, including representation from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Finance, and mining constituency representatives.

Nelson’s performance before the Public Accounts Committee demonstrates that competent leadership combined with institutional reforms can restore public confidence in state institutions managing national resources. Her emphasis on systems over personalities aligns with broader efforts to professionalize Ghana’s public sector management.

The positive parliamentary reception suggests that transparency, technical competence, and willingness to address inherited challenges resonate with oversight bodies tasked with ensuring accountability in public financial management. It’s a reminder that preparation and honesty remain essential qualities for effective institutional leadership.