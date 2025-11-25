Parliament Plans Lifestyle Audit Act to Combat Unexplained Wealth

Ghana is moving toward enacting a dedicated Lifestyle Audit Act, a measure aimed at confronting the persistent problem of unexplained wealth among public officials and addressing enforcement gaps in the country’s current asset declaration laws.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced in June 2025 that the House is ready to legislate the act to end abuse of state resources by individuals appointed into privileged positions in society. He said enacting such a law would stop the impunity with which government appointees and public servants flaunted ill gotten wealth in the country. The Speaker made the announcement during an engagement with key anti corruption and accountability institutions in Parliament on June 9, 2025.

A lifestyle audit goes beyond routine asset declarations by scrutinizing whether public officials’ visible assets, spending habits and overall standard of living realistically match their declared income. The legislation, once passed, will empower state institutions to investigate the lifestyles of public officials, politically exposed persons and private individuals whose standard of living appears inconsistent with their declared sources of income.

Bagbin said the ability of institutions to work transparently and effectively will determine whether citizens see accountability as a real possibility or as an elusive problem. “I am currently receiving extensive input to initiate legislation on lifestyle audits. It’s no surprise that this issue is gaining prominence in the speeches of senior officials and civil society organisations. I’m encouraged that the Vice President and the Office of the Special Prosecutor have also begun discussing it,” he said.

Ghana’s current system is widely regarded as structurally weak. While public officials are legally required to declare assets, enforcement is inconsistent, verification is limited and loopholes abound. George Arhin, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, has emphasized the need for stronger legislation. “We already have the asset declaration act, but to take it a step further, you need a law to act on that. And I am strongly pushing for that,” he said. On the importance of lifestyle audits, he added that people always declare income and their lifestyle and expenditure patterns should match their assets and income.

Ghana’s asset declaration regime is anchored in Article 286(1) of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550). On paper, it promotes transparency, but enforcement gaps have limited its effectiveness. A 2016 review of the system highlighted that in many countries, oversight authorities can demand explanations, seek clarifications and correct inconsistencies in declarations. Yet one notable exception is Ghana, where declarations are sealed and submitted to the Auditor General, restricting real time verification.

The need for stronger accountability is underscored by staggering financial losses linked to corruption and financial irregularities. Ghana lost over 9 billion cedis to financial irregularities across state institutions in 2023, according to the Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition’s State of Corruption Report 2024. Public boards and statutory corporations alone accounted for 8.8 billion cedis of the losses, while Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies accounted for an additional 265 million cedis.

Ghana loses approximately $9.02 billion annually, with the largest drains coming from tax related inefficiencies, illegal trade practices and natural resource mismanagement, according to analysis by economic analyst Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin. The Ghana Revenue Authority alone is estimated to lose around $3 billion every year, representing 30 percent of its potential collections, due to illicit financial flows.

Samuel Frimpong Manso, Assistant Auditor General in charge of District Assemblies and Educational Institutions, has been outspoken about empowering his office to investigate beyond just receiving declarations. “We only need to revise current laws to empower the Auditor General to investigate whoever submits any asset declaration forms so that we know whether the person has actually benefited from public funds or not,” he said. On enforcement, he offered a stark warning that having laws without enforcing them is just like not having them at all.

The event brought together heads of institutions including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Ghana Police Service, the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Audit Service, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Narcotic Control Agency, the Internal Audit Agency and the National Investigations Bureau.

However, not all lawmakers support the proposed legislation. Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has kicked against the proposed lifestyle audit law, arguing that Ghana’s existing legal and institutional frameworks already provide the necessary tools to fight corruption effectively. Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the lawmaker emphasized that while he supports every effort to combat corruption, duplicating powers through new legislation would be both redundant and counterproductive.

He pointed to examples involving the Financial Intelligence Centre, which has acted on suspicious account activity by securing court orders to freeze bank accounts, as clear demonstrations of lifestyle auditing happening under current legal powers. The Office of the Special Prosecutor already has authority to conduct lifestyle audits in investigations under Legislative Instrument 2374 (OSP Regulations, 2018).

Bagbin urged the institutions to be mindful that their mandates, though distinct, are complementary, explaining that turf wars among them serve no useful purposes and play into the hands of those who seek to evade accountability. He said that if institutions worked closely together and shared information freely, they would respond better to corruption, scandals, systemic weaknesses and governance failures.

Even if the Lifestyle Audit Act passes, success will depend on enforcement. Effective audits require investigative tools, institutional independence, coordination, adequate funding and whistleblower protection. Political will must be consistent, not just reactive to public pressure. Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has called for strengthened investigative powers to close loopholes enabling illicit enrichment.