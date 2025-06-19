Ghana’s Parliament made strides in inclusive governance this week as students from the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in Mampong engaged in an unprecedented dialogue with lawmakers.

The groundbreaking forum, organized by Parliament’s Department of Public Engagement with support from Akuapem North MP Samuel Awuku, enabled hearing-impaired students to directly interact with the nation’s legislators and gain firsthand understanding of parliamentary processes.

During Wednesday’s parliamentary session, Hon. Awuku highlighted the significance of the engagement, noting it transcended symbolic gestures to yield substantive policy discussions. “This encounter provided students with real-world understanding of Parliament’s work while giving legislators crucial insights into the challenges facing deaf education,” he reported. The event featured prominent MPs including Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ketu North’s Edem Agbana, and Oforikrom’s Shirley Kyei, demonstrating cross-party commitment to inclusive civic participation.

The dialogue surfaced pressing concerns about educational accessibility and systemic gaps in support for deaf learners. Students and their educators presented concrete proposals for reform, which Awuku pledged to champion in the legislature. “The forum revealed both the challenges and innovative solutions proposed by these remarkable students and their teachers,” he told the House, signaling potential policy changes to address the identified issues.

This parliamentary engagement marks a significant step in Ghana’s democratic development, showcasing how legislative bodies can adapt to ensure meaningful participation from all citizens. Education experts hail the initiative as a model for inclusive policymaking that could inspire similar efforts across Africa. The students’ participation not only informed lawmakers but also empowered a new generation of advocates for disability rights and accessible education.