Parliament Erupts Over Cocoa Price Cut Farmers Call Betrayal

The floor of Ghana’s Parliament became a battleground on Wednesday as opposition lawmakers delivered a direct challenge to the Mahama administration over its decision to slash cocoa producer prices, with the Minority warning that the cut is not an economic adjustment but a betrayal of nearly one million farming households.

The government announced a new cocoa producer price of GH¢2,587 per bag, equivalent to GH¢41,392 per tonne, effective February 12, 2026, for the remainder of the 2025 to 2026 crop season. The reduction amounts to a 28 percent cut from the previous farmgate price of GH¢3,625 per 64-kilogram bag.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee, led the charge on the floor of the House, framing the issue in terms that went beyond partisan politics. “For those of us from cocoa-growing villages, this is not a matter of free-on-board percentages or technical jargon. This is a matter of life and die for many cocoa farmers,” he said.

He formally delivered the Minority’s demand for Cabinet to reconvene on an emergency basis and restore the price to GH¢3,625 per bag. His argument was blunt: if Cabinet could move quickly to cut the price, it could move equally fast to reverse the decision. He warned that the price reduction would translate directly into rural poverty, school dropouts, loan defaults, and economic stagnation, with nearly one million Ghanaians who depend on cocoa at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Oppong Nkrumah also struck at the credibility of the broader policy framework, questioning how farmers could ever trust new financing models from a government that cut prices mid-season after promising otherwise. “They promised GH¢6,500. They didn’t even achieve GH¢3,600. And now, they want to cut it further. This is not reform. This is betrayal,” he said.

The Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor, added a regional comparison that sharpened the critique. He told Parliament that Côte d’Ivoire, operating under similar global market conditions and without Ghana’s premium-grade cocoa, has not reduced payments to its farmers. “In spite of the so-called external shocks and external reduction in international price of cocoa, Côte d’Ivoire today is maintaining their price and paying more to their farmers than Ghanaians are paying,” he said.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has argued the reduction was necessary to reflect global market realities and stabilise the sector. However, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, broke from the measured government line to attack the opposition directly, saying through a social media post that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had no moral authority to criticise an institution it left in financial distress. “How can they mess up COCOBOD, run down our economy with impunity, and still have the guts to criticize efforts at cleaning their mess?” he wrote.

The controversy is unlikely to ease soon. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has also condemned the government’s handling of the cocoa sector, and farmer groups across cocoa-growing regions have described the price cut as economically catastrophic. With the farming season still running, pressure on Cabinet is expected to intensify in the days ahead.