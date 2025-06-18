Parliament Demands Answers on Life Jacket Shortage After Student Deaths

Ghana’s Parliament has summoned Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak and Energy Minister John Jinapor to appear before lawmakers next week following the drowning deaths of seven Lawra Senior High School students.

The tragic incident occurred on June 13 when the students attempted to cross the Black Volta River without proper safety equipment.

Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako endorsed the emergency summons during Tuesday’s parliamentary session, supporting a motion by Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor. “We must immediately review budget allocations to address this life-saving need,” Amoako stated. The inclusion of Energy Minister Jinapor reflects the Volta River’s dual role as both a community waterway and critical energy infrastructure.

Lawra MP Bede Ziedeng made an emotional appeal for immediate action, calling on disaster management agencies to provide life jackets to riverside communities. “I will personally donate ten life jackets, but we need systemic solutions,” Ziedeng said, urging Parliament to implement permanent safety measures.

This tragedy has exposed critical gaps in water safety infrastructure, particularly in energy-producing regions where communities rely on dangerous river crossings. The parliamentary response signals growing concern about preventable deaths in Ghana’s water-dependent communities.