Parliament Demands Accountability as Amandi Abandons Western Rail Site

Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport has issued a formal accountability directive to Amandi Holdings Limited after discovering that the contractor abandoned a partially completed western railway site despite receiving over 70 percent of its contract payment, during a two-day inspection visit to the Western Region on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Isaac Adjei Mensah, Member of Parliament for Wassa East, ordered Amandi to submit a comprehensive performance report covering total project cost, physical progress, the government’s payment record, work completion percentage, outstanding balances and the exact date the contractor vacated the site.

The $560 million rail project, awarded in 2020, covers a 102-kilometre standard gauge line between Takoradi Harbour and Huni Valley, including conversion of a 10.6-kilometre dual gauge section between Takoradi and Kojokrom, with eight stations along the corridor.

The Kojokrom to Manso stretch, a 22-kilometre section awarded in 2018 with a 2022 completion deadline, sits at the centre of the controversy. The contractor claims 93 percent completion, yet the site has been left without active construction. The same contractor has since been awarded two additional contracts covering the Manso to Essuoso and Essuoso to Huni Valley sections.

The committee tasked project consultants TEAM Engineering SpA to submit a detailed report on the state of the project.

Adjei Mensah made clear that the government had met its financial obligations. “Amandi is not performing,” he said, directing the company to justify its continued presence on national infrastructure contracts.

Vice Chairman Andrew Dari Chiwitey, Member of Parliament for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, went further, accusing the contractor of strategic delay. He told the committee that Amandi was deliberately slowing progress to secure more contracts, adding that the company has the capacity to deliver.

The committee’s visit also covered the Takoradi to Agona Nkwanta road dualisation, Sekondi to Takoradi inner roads, and the Takoradi to Kojokrom rail line, where passenger services resumed two weeks ago. Operators on that line cited low patronage linked to a recent fare increase. The committee urged a review of the fares.

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) now awaits the contractor’s report as the committee determines what enforcement action, if any, follows.