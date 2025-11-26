Parliament Delays Lithium Deal Ratification for Fresh Public Consultations

Ghana’s long awaited lithium mining agreement faces another delay as Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee opens a new round of public engagement before ratification.

The Committee on Lands and Natural Resources began reviewing the lithium agreement between Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited on Tuesday, with Chairman Collins Dauda announcing extensive stakeholder consultations before submitting any report to Parliament. The move extends a process that began with the original agreement signed in October 2023.

Dauda, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, told a press conference at Parliament House in Accra that the Committee will not rush ratification despite mounting pressure. The decision reflects ongoing controversy over royalty rates and legal constraints governing mineral extraction agreements.

The current dispute centers on royalty percentages allowed under Ghana’s mining laws. Dauda stated that the five percent royalty set out in law remains the only enforceable rate and that any higher figure would require an amendment to the Minerals and Mining Act. The Minerals and Mining Amendment Act of 2010 fixed Ghana’s royalty rate at five percent for all mineral producers.

The earlier proposal for a ten percent royalty in the 2024 agreement between Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited could not be advanced because it was not consistent with the law. Many Ghanaians, including Members of Parliament, have expressed strong preference for the higher rate to maximize national benefits from lithium extraction.

Dauda emphasized that Parliament cannot legally approve ten percent royalties without formal legislative amendments. He said he hoped the sector minister would present an amendment to the law to specify the royalty rate, which would apply to all mining companies, ensuring fairness and consistency. The Committee prefers simultaneous consideration of both the agreement and any proposed legal amendments.

On 11 November, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah laid the renegotiated lithium lease agreement before Parliament for ratification in accordance with Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution. Speaker Alban Bagbin referred the agreement to the Committee for scrutiny.

Buah explained that renegotiation was necessary due to the sharp decline in global lithium prices, which had fallen from 3,000 dollars per tonne to 630 dollars. The price collapse prompted Atlantic Lithium, operating through Barari DV Ghana Limited, to seek revised terms from the current administration.

The Committee will now advertise the agreement and invite memoranda from the public, civil society organizations, industry experts and researchers. The consultation process could extend for weeks or months depending on response levels. Individuals, non governmental organizations, academics and civil society organizations can all submit views on the proposed deal.

The lithium agreement was initially expected to quickly position Ghana within the global electric vehicle value chain. However, political transitions, parliamentary standoffs, royalty rate disagreements, legal constraints and public opposition have collectively stalled progress. The fresh consultation round represents yet another delay in a ratification process now extending beyond two years.