Parliament Debates Ofori Atta Absence Amid Criminal Charges

A heated exchange unfolded in Parliament on Friday, November 21, 2025, after Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga demanded clarity on the continued stay of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta in the United States, despite facing criminal charges in Ghana.

Ayariga pressed Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin for an explanation, questioning both the timing of the trip and the sudden change in Ofori Atta’s choice of medical care. According to the Majority Leader, the circumstances suggested a deliberate delay.

Ayariga argued the former minister’s absence was becoming increasingly difficult to justify, especially given his history of receiving treatment locally, asking how Ofori Atta could have stayed in Ghana when he was sick as Finance Minister but has now refused to return when being sought after by law enforcement agencies.

The exchange began when the Minister of Local Government, Ahmed Ibrahim, reminded the House of an earlier assurance from the Minority Leader that the former minister would return to Ghana by February 18, 2025, pressing for an update on why Ofori Atta had still not appeared.

In response, Afenyo Markin firmly dismissed the suggestion that the former minister was avoiding accountability, insisting Ofori Atta’s condition and whereabouts had been openly communicated to the public. He stated Ofori Atta has been bold to disclose his medical condition, urging MPs not to create the impression that he has refused to return to Ghana.

Afenyo Markin urged MPs to show empathy, stressing the sensitivity of medical issues, saying when it comes to ill health, all of them may go through it one way or the other, questioning how many would be bold enough to disclose their medical records when going through a serious medical condition.

He warned against politicizing Ofori Atta’s condition, adding that MPs should be fair to the former minister because it could be any of them tomorrow. He also indicated Ofori Atta had been booked for surgery, explaining that doctors later advised an extended recovery period after the scheduled procedure, leading to additional communication from the former minister seeking more time.

Afenyo Markin underscored that Ofori Atta has told the entire country that he is unwell and receiving treatment in the United States. He insisted accusations of evasion were unfounded, stressing that Ayariga must cease creating the impression that Ofori Atta has refused to return to Ghana to face accountability.

However, Ayariga pushed back sharply, insisting MPs were not being insensitive, arguing that Ofori Atta’s health concerns had only become a matter of national debate because he was required to account for his stewardship. He questioned how it was sweet to be Finance Minister when Ofori Atta was very sick in the country with visible sickness in his face, but suddenly because he is being sought after by law enforcement agencies, he cannot live in the country and is claiming illness.

The former Finance Minister was invited by the OSP (Office of the Special Prosecutor) earlier this year to provide evidence or respond to allegations surrounding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract and other public expenditure issues. His prolonged stay abroad has since become a major point of contention.

The OSP has announced it will arraign eight accused persons, including Ken Ofori Atta, before the court on Monday, November 24, 2025. The former minister faces 78 counts of corruption and corruption related offenses.