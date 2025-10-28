Parliament Committee to Probe Dansoman Sea Defence Project Performance

The Parliamentary Committee on Works and Housing has ordered a formal investigation into the 76 million dollar Dansoman Sea Defence Project after expressing dissatisfaction with the contractor’s performance during a Monday site inspection.

Committee Chairperson Isaac Adongo indicated that Parliament will launch a formal investigation into the project’s contractual details, financial commitments, and implementation standards to ensure accountability and value for money.

The committee visited the Phase II project site on October 27 as part of its oversight mandate to assess progress on coastal protection works designed to safeguard homes and infrastructure in the Dansoman area. The project, executed by contractor Hardrock Africa Limited, aims to protect hundreds of houses and serve as a buffer for thousands of residents living along the coastal stretch where tidal waves have already caused significant damage to properties.

According to committee members, nearly 11 months after the project began, they are dissatisfied with the contractor’s performance and are calling for a thorough review. Concerns were raised about the contractor’s capacity and the overall execution of the project, which members described as below expectation.

Committee Chairman Vincent Oppong Asamoah said the project, which is critical to protecting coastal communities from tidal waves, has encountered several challenges that require urgent attention, including cost issues, procurement concerns, and technical challenges.

The committee plans to summon the contractor to appear before Parliament to answer questions regarding delays, cost variations, and technical issues affecting project delivery. Residents of Dansoman and surrounding coastal communities have repeatedly appealed for swift action as rising tidal waves continue to threaten their safety and livelihoods.

Over the years, tidal erosion has wreaked significant havoc on properties in the area, displacing several residents and destroying valuable assets. The sea defence project, when completed, is expected to serve as a crucial barrier against coastal erosion and flooding, providing much needed relief to affected communities.

The committee assured that its findings will guide measures to strengthen coastal protection efforts and improve project supervision nationwide. The contractor is expected to meet with the committee in the coming days to provide explanations on the project’s status and address concerns raised during the inspection.