Parliament Chapel International Holds Successful End-of-Year Service

Parliament Chapel International, led by its founder and leader, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, popularly known as *the SEER*, has successfully held its End of Year Church Service on the night of Tuesday, December 31, 2025.

The solemn yet spirit-filled service brought together congregants to thank God for the year under review and to seek divine direction for the year ahead. The service was anchored on a sermon drawn from **Joshua 2:12**, which states: *“Now therefore, I pray you, swear unto me by the LORD, since I have shewed you kindness, that ye will also shew kindness unto my father’s house, and give me a true token.”*

Preaching on the scripture, Apostle Amoako Atta spoke extensively on the power of kindness, covenant, and divine tokens. He emphasized that acts of kindness attract lasting rewards and divine remembrance, just as Rahab’s kindness secured salvation and protection for her household. The Apostle prayed fervently for the congregation, gave prophetic directions, and released prayers for protection, favor, and divine tokens in the coming year.

According to him, the transition into a new year should not only be marked by celebrations but also by reflection, obedience to divine instruction, and commitment to living lives that attract God’s covenant blessings. The service was marked by intense prayers, worship, and prophetic declarations aimed at positioning members positively for 2026.

In another development, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta has advised prophets to exercise care and responsibility in the delivery of prophecies, especially those shared publicly.

Speaking in a message reported by *Onua Online*, the leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel stressed that prophecy itself is not problematic, as it is meant to guide, uplift, and give direction. However, he expressed concern about how some prophetic messages are communicated, noting that poorly delivered prophecies can cause fear, anxiety, and confusion among the public.

He explained that prophets must be mindful of how they structure and present their messages, adding that well-packaged and balanced prophecies can inspire hope and encourage positive preparation for the future. Conversely, sensational prophecies that incite panic or single out individuals could result in public distress and even legal repercussions.

Apostle Amoako Atta noted that the issue becomes more pronounced during end-of-year services, particularly on December 31, when dramatic prophetic declarations about prominent personalities, political leaders, and celebrities are often made. According to him, such pronouncements have increasingly raised concern among the public and authorities due to their potential social impact.

He therefore urged prophets to communicate with wisdom, compassion, and emotional sensitivity, emphasizing that prophetic words should help people reflect on the past year, prepare spiritually and mentally for the new one, and strengthen hope rather than fear.

The Apostle further reminded prophetic ministers that their words carry influence and responsibility. He encouraged them to prioritize messages that promote encouragement, guidance, and positive transformation, rather than predicting doom in ways that intimidate or alarm society.

In his concluding remarks, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta underscored that prophecy remains a powerful tool for spiritual growth and direction, but only when it is communicated in a manner that builds, uplifts, and safeguards the dignity and well-being of the people it is meant to serve.