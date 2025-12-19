Parliament Approves Three Hundred Fifty Seven Billion Cedis Budget for 2026

Parliament on Friday, December 19, 2025, approved the Appropriation Number Two Bill for the 2026 financial year, authorizing the Government to withdraw 357,105,639,080 cedis from the Consolidated Fund and other public funds to finance operations through December 31, 2026. The approval complies with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution mandating that expenditure estimates of public offices be incorporated into an Appropriation Bill before releasing funds from the Consolidated Fund.

The passage of the Bill brought to a close six weeks of parliamentary debate and scrutiny of expenditure estimates following the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on November 13, 2025. An Appropriation Bill is a proposed law that outlines specific amounts of public funds allocated to government programmes, services and activities within a fiscal year. The 357 billion cedi appropriation represents a 21.8 percent increase over the 293 billion cedi budget approved for 2025.

Contributing to the debate, Dr. Forson said the Mahama led administration had exercised prudent economic management including strategic debt management without borrowing from the Bank of Ghana. He highlighted key allocations under the 2026 budget including 13.1 billion cedis for goods and services and 63.3 billion cedis for statutory funds such as the National Health Insurance Fund, District Assemblies Common Fund, Youth Employment Agency and the Minerals Development Fund.

An amount of 3.4 billion cedis was allocated to social intervention programmes including the capitation grant, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme and the School Feeding Programme. In addition, capital expenditure increased from 30 billion cedis to 57 billion cedis while 29.8 billion cedis was earmarked for settlement of arrears owed to road contractors. Employee compensation representing the largest single expenditure category received 90.7 billion cedis allocation, with 81 billion cedis dedicated to public sector wages and salaries.

However, the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin criticized the Government for failing to implement the three job shift policy, arguing that its absence had exacerbated youth unemployment and illegal small scale mining activities. Similarly, Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Walewale, faulted the Government for allocating only 3 billion cedis to social interventions while budgeting approximately 90 billion cedis for the Office of Government Machinery.

Total expenditure on a commitment basis for 2026 has been programmed at 302.5 billion cedis representing 18.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product according to the Finance Minister. This marks a 20.1 percent increase over the 2025 projection of 251.7 billion cedis which accounted for 17.8 percent of GDP. Primary expenditure excluding interest payments is projected at 244.7 billion cedis or 15.3 percent of GDP reflecting the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation while investing strategically in infrastructure, human capital and social protection.

Interest payments on domestic and external debt remain a significant burden consuming substantial portions of government revenue. The 2026 budget allocates resources for debt servicing within the framework of Ghana’s ongoing International Monetary Fund programme and debt restructuring agreements concluded in 2024. Maintaining fiscal discipline and meeting debt service obligations proves critical for sustaining macroeconomic stability and preserving investor confidence in Ghana’s economic recovery trajectory.

Revenue mobilization efforts underpin the 2026 fiscal framework with the government targeting enhanced domestic revenue collection through administrative reforms at the Ghana Revenue Authority. Measures include expanding the tax base, improving compliance through digitization, enhancing customs administration and reducing revenue leakages. The government projects total revenue and grants for 2026 at levels supporting the expenditure programme while maintaining fiscal deficit targets consistent with IMF programme benchmarks.

The approval of the Appropriation Bill enables Parliament to exercise its constitutional oversight role by ensuring that government spending aligns with national development priorities and stated fiscal policies. Parliamentary scrutiny during budget debates focused on expenditure efficiency, value for money considerations and alignment between budget allocations and government policy commitments including President Mahama’s Reset Agenda outlined at various forums since assuming office.

The 2026 budget marks a decisive shift toward growth oriented policies while maintaining macroeconomic stability according to Finance Minister Dr. Forson. Key initiatives include the Rural Electricity Acceleration and Urban Intensification Initiative aimed at achieving universal power access, agricultural transformation programmes focused on smallholder farmer support, and infrastructure investments creating jobs and enhancing productivity. These strategic priorities reflect the administration’s vision for inclusive growth and economic transformation.

Capital expenditure allocation of 57 billion cedis represents substantial increase from 30 billion cedis in 2025, signaling renewed government focus on infrastructure development after years of constrained public investment. Road construction and rehabilitation, energy sector projects, water and sanitation infrastructure, education facilities and health infrastructure will receive priority funding. The 29.8 billion cedi allocation for road contractor arrears settlement addresses a longstanding source of contractor distress and construction sector challenges.

Statutory fund allocations totaling 63.3 billion cedis ensure constitutionally mandated transfers to decentralized institutions and special purpose funds. The District Assemblies Common Fund receives substantial allocation supporting local government operations and grassroots development projects. National Health Insurance Fund financing ensures continuation of healthcare coverage for enrolled populations while Youth Employment Agency funding supports job creation initiatives targeting young people.

Social intervention programmes receiving 3.4 billion cedis include the capitation grant eliminating school fees at basic education level, the School Feeding Programme providing meals to pupils in deprived areas, and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty cash transfer programme supporting extremely poor households. Critics argue these allocations remain inadequate given poverty levels and social protection needs, but government officials cite fiscal constraints limiting expansion of social spending.

The government has laid before Parliament the Minerals and Mining Royalty Regulations 2025, a proposed Legislative Instrument introducing variable royalty bands for gold, lithium and other mineral resources. The new royalty framework aims to capture greater value from mineral extraction during periods of high commodity prices while remaining competitive enough to attract mining investment. The sliding scale approach replaces fixed royalty rates that failed to adjust for price volatility.

Parliament also received the re submitted lithium mining agreement with Barari DV Ghana Limited after the government withdrew the earlier version for consultations with stakeholders. The proposed deal includes a five percent royalty rate generating public debate as critics note the rate falls below the ten percent royalty agreed under the previous administration. However, government officials argue the agreement aligns with broader mining sector reforms ensuring fairness and long term national benefit.

The 2026 budget presentation occurred amid improved macroeconomic conditions including inflation decline to 6.3 percent in November 2025, the lowest since 2021 and below the Bank of Ghana’s target range. The cedi appreciated approximately 35 percent against major currencies during 2025 supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence. Economic growth reached 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025 driven by household consumption, services sector expansion and agricultural output.

However, challenges persist including high debt levels despite restructuring, limited fiscal space constraining public investment, infrastructure deficits across sectors, unemployment particularly among youth, and vulnerability to external shocks including commodity price volatility and global economic conditions. The government acknowledges these constraints while expressing optimism that disciplined policy implementation will deliver sustainable improvements in living standards and economic opportunities.

Budget implementation during 2026 will be closely monitored by Parliament, civil society organizations, development partners and the general public. Quarterly budget performance reports presented to Parliament enable ongoing assessment of revenue collection, expenditure patterns and progress toward fiscal targets. The Finance Committee and sector specific committees conduct detailed reviews of budget execution identifying challenges and recommending corrective actions when performance deviates from projections.

Ghana’s economic recovery remains fragile despite positive indicators throughout 2025 according to independent economists. Sustaining macroeconomic stability requires continued fiscal discipline, enhanced domestic revenue mobilization, prudent debt management and structural reforms addressing productivity constraints. The 2026 budget represents a critical test of the Mahama administration’s capacity to balance growth objectives with fiscal sustainability while delivering tangible improvements in public services and living conditions.

The approval came after extensive consultations between the Majority and Minority caucuses in Parliament addressing contentious allocations and policy priorities. While disagreements persist on specific expenditure items and policy directions, both sides acknowledge the constitutional imperative for timely budget approval enabling government operations and service delivery. The collaborative approach reflects maturation of Ghana’s democratic institutions and commitment to constructive engagement despite partisan differences.

Looking ahead, successful budget implementation depends on multiple factors including global economic conditions affecting Ghana’s trade and capital flows, domestic political stability supporting policy continuity, administrative capacity of government agencies executing programmes efficiently, and sustained international partner support including IMF programme completion and bilateral assistance. The government expresses confidence in achieving 2026 fiscal targets while acknowledging significant implementation challenges requiring coordinated efforts across the public sector.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill passage represents a crucial milestone in Ghana’s fiscal calendar enabling predictable government operations and planned service delivery from January 1, 2026. Citizens, businesses and investors gain clarity on government spending priorities, revenue measures and policy directions informing economic decisions. The budget framework provides foundation for advancing national development objectives while maintaining hard won macroeconomic stability.