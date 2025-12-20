Parliament Approves Renaming of Three Public Universities in Ghana

Ghana’s parliament on Friday approved legislation to rename three public universities across the country, following concerns from stakeholders over inclusivity, public perception and global competitiveness.

Lawmakers passed amendment bills on December 19 changing the names of C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences to the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo, after traditional authorities and community leaders argued that the existing name was exclusionary and potentially divisive.

The government said the change is intended to promote national cohesion and align the institution with international naming conventions in higher education. Established in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, the university focuses on technology driven and applied sciences education aimed at supporting skills development and economic growth.

In a separate vote, parliament approved renaming the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies to the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa. The amendment removes the name of the late prime minister from the university’s title, a move the government says will improve stakeholder relations, boost student enrolment and attract funding and international partnerships.

Parliament also approved changing Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development to the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Kumasi. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu moved the motions, which were seconded by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education.

The amendments affect three public universities established in 2019 during the Akufo Addo administration. The previous government had renamed several public universities after figures from the New Patriotic Party tradition, including George Grant, Simon Diedong Dombo and Clement Kubindiwor Tedam.

The opposition National Democratic Congress at the time criticised the exercise and said the renaming was politically selective. The NDC promised to change the names back when they assumed power, describing the original renamings as honouring specific figures from a particular political tradition.

Officials argue that the new name changes will strengthen the universities’ national identity, enhance their appeal to foreign students and collaborators, and better position them within the global higher education landscape. The amendments seek to reflect the universities’ geographical identities while strengthening stakeholder engagement and public appeal.

The C.K. Tedam University was originally established under Act 1000, passed on August 2, 2019, and assented to on August 23, 2019. The Simon Diedong Dombo University was established under Act 1001 in 2019. The amendments remove personal names to position the institutions more broadly within national and international academic spaces.

The changes will take effect once they receive presidential assent, after which official records and branding will be updated. The reversals represent a policy shift by the current government, with Education Minister Iddrisu emphasizing that the changes do not diminish the contributions of those after whom the universities were previously named.

Minister Iddrisu noted that those who deserve national honours will still keep their national honour, adding that the government engaged with traditional authorities, academia, alumnae associations, students and civil society before making the determinations.