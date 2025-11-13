Parliament Approves Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice

Parliament has approved the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the Chief Justice of Ghana following a headcount vote on Thursday, November 13, that saw 163 Members of Parliament supporting the appointment while 69 voted against it.

The approval came after extensive debate on the Appointments Committee report, with Speaker Alban Bagbin presiding over the session. The committee had recommended Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s approval by a majority decision, citing his outstanding competence, deep knowledge of the law, and firm grasp of judicial ethics.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie will succeed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and be sworn in by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution. He has served as Acting Chief Justice since the suspension of his predecessor and has been a Supreme Court Justice since 2008.

During the parliamentary debate, the Majority Caucus argued strongly for the approval, emphasizing Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s competence and extensive experience on the bench. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga dismissed suggestions that the nomination was disputed, insisting there was no controversy regarding the nominee’s suitability.

However, the Minority Caucus maintained firm opposition to the nomination and demanded a secret ballot to formally record their dissent. Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin stated his caucus would invoke their right to a secret vote to allow members to express their views freely rather than through a voice vote.

“Mr Speaker, we maintain our position on this nomination, and we reject same. We are going to demand a secret ballot to vote to let Hansard record our opposition,” Afenyo-Markin declared. He added that some MPs might hold independent views and would prefer expressing them through secret ballot rather than voice vote.

The Minority’s attempt to call for a division allowing a secret vote was rejected, and Parliament proceeded with the headcount. The session confirmed Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as the new Chief Justice with a significant majority supporting his appointment.

Speaking after the approval, Speaker Bagbin urged the new Chief Justice to reflect on the entire nomination process as he assumes office. “I urge the nominee to take all that has been happening, from the nomination to the approval, into consideration in his tenure of office,” the Speaker stated.

Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of the Appointments Committee, praised Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s performance during his vetting on Monday, November 10. He stated that the nominee demonstrated exceptional knowledge of the law and addressed questions with professionalism, clarity, and intellectual rigour, confirming he possesses the necessary qualifications for the role.

During his vetting, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie assured the committee he would promote equal access to justice, address delays in the judicial process, and introduce measures to improve efficiency across the courts. He dismissed claims that his nomination was influenced by politics, stating it was based on merit and long service to the judiciary.

The new Chief Justice pledged to spearhead digital reforms including the rollout of an electronic justice system across all regions and leveraging artificial intelligence in justice administration. He emphasized the urgent need to expand the Alternative Dispute Resolution system to ease the heavy backlog of cases in Ghana’s courts.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie highlighted the pressing need to fill 116 vacancies at magistrate courts, noting that personnel shortages have contributed significantly to delays in justice delivery. He also stressed the importance of better remuneration for justices at lower courts, arguing that competitive salaries would attract highly qualified professionals and strengthen the foundation of the justice system.

President Mahama nominated Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for the position on September 23, 2025, following the suspension and subsequent removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. The nominee’s appointment required parliamentary approval as mandated by Ghana’s Constitution.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was called to the Bar in Ghana in 1983 and began his judicial career as a Circuit Court Judge in Kumasi. He later served as a High Court Judge in Duayaw Nkwanta before his appointment to the Court of Appeal in 2006. Then President John Agyekum Kufuor appointed him to the Supreme Court in June 2008.

In 2013, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was part of the Supreme Court panel that adjudicated the landmark election petition filed by the New Patriotic Party, which sought to annul approximately four million votes from the 2012 general elections due to alleged irregularities. The court ultimately dismissed the petition.

The new Chief Justice’s vision includes creating a judiciary that is more responsive, efficient, and accessible to the public. By combining Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms, technological innovation, and improved staffing, he believes Ghana’s courts can deliver justice more swiftly and fairly.