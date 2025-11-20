Parliament Approves Digital Customs Tracking Agreement

Parliament has approved a new agreement between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Truedare Investment Limited to modernize customs operations and strengthen revenue collection through digital cargo tracking.

The deal introduces a digital inspection system to supplement the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), addressing weaknesses in monitoring cargo movements, particularly regarding pre-arrival arrangements. Isaac Adongo, Chairman of the Finance Committee, noted that the agreement aims to improve customs management and revenue generation at no additional cost to the state.

Officials explained that the existing ICUMS had limitations that made it difficult to track changes in cargo documentation. Adongo described one case where a shipment originally from Colombia was rerouted through Egypt, and its documentation was altered. By the time the cargo reached Ghana, the description and classification of goods had been changed, making accurate tracking impossible under the previous system.

“The government has decided to sign this agreement to make sure we are able to get a handle on tracking customs, the classification of customs, and the pricing,” Adongo told Parliament during presentation of the Finance Committee’s report.

The new digital platform is expected to reduce revenue leakages and provide real-time visibility of imports. For businesses, the development promises faster and more transparent cargo clearance processes, potentially improving efficiency for importers and logistics operators.

More accurate monitoring and valuation of goods could lead to increased revenue from customs duties. The system will complement ICUMS by focusing on container content verification and tracking mechanisms that address gaps in the current infrastructure.

With parliamentary approval secured, implementation of the Truedare digital customs system is set to begin immediately. The move represents part of Ghana’s broader effort to modernize trade infrastructure and enhance government revenue collection through technological solutions.

The agreement comes as Ghana continues to pursue reforms in customs administration. The GRA has been working to improve compliance and reduce leakages in the customs value chain, which remains a critical source of government revenue.

Trade facilitation experts have pointed to digital transformation as essential for modern customs operations. Real-time tracking systems allow authorities to monitor cargo from departure points through transit routes to final destinations, reducing opportunities for documentation manipulation.

Ghana’s port operations have faced challenges with cargo diversions and classification changes that affect revenue collection. The new system aims to address these issues by providing enhanced visibility across the entire supply chain.