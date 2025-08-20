Park Chan-wook Returns to Festival Spotlight with Busan Opening Film

Celebrated director Park Chan-wook expressed deep honor at having his latest film, “No Other Choice,” selected to open the 30th Busan International Film Festival.

The announcement came during a production briefing in Seoul, where Park reflected on his long and evolving relationship with international film festivals.

With a touch of humor, Park noted that at this stage in his career, many of his accomplishments feel like returns after long absences. His new film marks his first entry into the main competition at the Venice Film Festival in two decades, since “Lady Vengeance” premiered in 2005. He has spent much of the intervening years showing his work at Cannes, where “Oldboy” won the Grand Prix in 2003.

But the Busan selection carries special weight. Being chosen to open the festival’s 30th edition feels particularly meaningful, Park said, acknowledging the event’s growing stature in the global cinema landscape. The dual recognition from both Venice and Busan underscores the high expectations surrounding his latest project.

What does it mean for a director to revisit festival circuits after years of focused work? For Park, it represents both a homecoming and a new chapter. The industry will be watching closely when “No Other Choice” arrives in theaters this September.