Paris Jackson Reveals Lasting Physical Damage From Drug Use

Singer and model Paris Jackson disclosed she lives with a perforated septum resulting from drug use during her early twenties. The 27 year old daughter of the late Michael Jackson shared the revelation through a video posted to social media on November 9, 2025, explaining the condition causes a noticeable whistle when she breathes.

A perforated septum refers to a hole in the cartilage or bone structure separating the nostrils. Jackson stated the damage occurred when she was approximately 20 years old during a period of substance abuse. She demonstrated the extent of the perforation by shining a light up her nose to show the cavity and noted the opening is large enough to thread a piece of spaghetti from one nostril through to the other.

The musician addressed her followers directly about the origin of her condition. She acknowledged it came from exactly what people would assume and cautioned younger audiences against drug use. Jackson explained she had never publicly discussed the issue before but decided to address it because the whistling sound can be quite obvious, particularly when working in recording studios.

Jackson clarified that a perforated septum differs from a deviated septum, which involves one nasal passage being smaller than the other rather than an actual hole in the dividing structure. The condition can create additional complications beyond the audible whistling, including difficulty breathing and increased susceptibility to infections. Medical sources indicate perforated septums can result from chronic cocaine use, though Jackson did not specify which substances caused her damage.

The actress and singer stated she has chosen not to pursue surgical repair of the perforation. She explained that the recovery from such an operation would require pain medication, specifically pills, which she refuses to take. Jackson emphasized her determination to avoid any pharmaceutical interventions that might compromise her sobriety journey.

Jackson celebrated five years of continuous sobriety in January 2025, marking the anniversary with an emotional Instagram post on January 7. She revealed she had been addicted to both alcohol and heroin, describing herself as an alcoholic and heroin addict in her sobriety announcement. The date January 7, 2020 represents when she became clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol.

The video accompanying her January sobriety announcement showed contrasting footage from her addiction period and her recovery. Early clips depicted her drinking heavily, having alcohol poured directly into her mouth, and appearing distressed or crying. Later segments showed her collecting sobriety tokens and coins before transitioning to scenes of her dancing, making music, rock climbing, spending time with her dogs and cat, and with her fiance Justin Long.

Jackson expressed profound gratitude for her recovery in the January post, stating that being sober allows her to smile, create music, experience the full spectrum of emotions including heartbreak and grief, and feel present in her daily life. She acknowledged that life continues regardless of sobriety status but emphasized that being clean enables her to actively participate rather than merely exist through experiences.

The musician received the Shining Star Award at the Friendly House Awards Luncheon in October 2025 for her work supporting women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, trauma and related challenges. During her acceptance speech, Jackson reflected on her recovery journey and stated she did not simply get her life back but gained a better one through sobriety.

Jackson has been candid about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse in previous interviews. She told Rolling Stone in 2017 that she was 15 years old during her first suicide attempt following multiple previous attempts. Jackson attributed those dark periods to self hatred, low self esteem and feelings of unworthiness.

The singer connected her addiction struggles to the grief of losing her father unexpectedly in June 2009 when she was only 11 years old. Michael Jackson died while preparing for his This Is It concert tour at London’s O2 Arena. Paris discussed in a 2020 Facebook Watch series titled Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn how she fell into self harm and addiction as coping mechanisms.

Jackson shared during a 2021 Red Table Talk interview that transferring emotional pain into physical pain provided both distraction and a sense of control during her darkest periods. She has consistently emphasized the importance of seeking help and maintaining support systems throughout recovery. The musician credited those who assisted her at various stages of her sobriety journey, stating she owes them her life.

The November 2025 disclosure about her perforated septum represents Jackson’s continued commitment to transparency about the realities of addiction and recovery. Her willingness to discuss permanent physical consequences serves as both personal accountability and public education about the lasting impact substance abuse can have beyond the period of active use.

Jackson told her social media followers she acknowledges everyone will have their own life experiences and stopped short of dictating choices to others. However, she made clear she does not recommend drug use because it ruined her life. Her frank assessment combined personal experience with recognition that recovery journeys differ for each individual.

The singer has released music both as a solo artist and as part of The Soundflowers. Her debut solo album Wilted received mixed reviews, with critics noting it showed promise while feeling caught between folk pop influences and alternative rock aspirations. Jackson continues to pursue her musical career while maintaining her sobriety and advocating for addiction recovery resources.

Medical professionals note that perforated septums from drug use typically occur with chronic cocaine or methamphetamine use, as these substances constrict blood vessels and reduce blood flow to nasal tissues. The resulting tissue death creates holes that can expand over time. Treatment options include surgical repair, though recovery requires weeks of careful wound management and typically involves prescription pain medication.

Jackson’s decision to forego surgery demonstrates her prioritization of sobriety over cosmetic or functional repair. The permanence of her condition serves as a daily physical reminder of her past while she focuses on maintaining nearly six years of recovery. She has transformed that reminder into an educational opportunity for her substantial social media following.