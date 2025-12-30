Parin FC Stages Comeback To Beat New Dove

Parin FC demonstrated their trademark resilience with another comeback victory in week nine of the Accra North District Football Association (ANDFA) Division Three league, defeating New Dove FC 3-2 at Apenkwa Astro Turf on Friday to move top of the table with 19 points.

The Tantra Hills based side twice fell behind before Michael Ayertey’s double and Samuel Clinton Amponsah’s winner secured three points in a dramatic contest that featured fan disturbances and intense end to end action. The victory continues Parin FC’s pattern of fighting back from deficits, having staged similar comebacks in earlier matches this season against Prestige Heights and Nima Kings.

New Dove opened the scoring early through Emmanuel Ampadu, putting the home side ahead before Parin FC found their footing. Ayertey equalized after pouncing on a through pass from Raphael Tetteh, restoring parity as both teams went into halftime level. The first half ended with neither side able to establish dominance despite New Dove’s aggressive start.

New Dove regained the lead early in the second half when Isaac Debrah converted a penalty after Edward Osei fouled an attacker inside the box. However, Ayertey struck again to make the score 2-2, canceling out New Dove’s second lead and setting up a tense finale. Both sides battled for control as action swung from one end to the other, with neither team able to establish sustained pressure.

The match was briefly halted when New Dove fans invaded the inner perimeter, forcing the center referee to restore order before play could continue. The disruption appeared to galvanize Parin FC, who seized control in the closing stages.

Amponsah delivered the decisive moment when he picked up a long cross from defense, ran at the New Dove defenders, and placed the ball into the corner of the net for the match winner. The goal silenced the home crowd and secured Parin FC’s position at the top of the ANDFA Division Three standings.

Parin FC now leads the table with 19 points from nine matches, maintaining their excellent form under Coach Eric Nyarko. The side has built its campaign on resilience and the goalscoring prowess of Ayertey, whose two goal performance takes his tally as the team’s leading scorer into double figures this season. The victory represents Parin FC’s latest demonstration of their ability to overcome adversity and claim points even when trailing.

The defeat leaves New Dove frustrated after twice taking the lead only to surrender all three points. Playing at home with strong local support, New Dove will rue their inability to protect their advantages against a Parin FC side that continues to find ways to win close matches.

Parin FC’s ability to stage comebacks has become their signature trait this season, having previously rallied from behind against Prestige Heights in mid December and Nima Kings in November. Their mental strength and refusal to accept defeat has positioned them as strong contenders for promotion from Division Three.

The Tantra Hills outfit will look to maintain their position at the summit when ANDFA Division Three action resumes, while New Dove must regroup after letting victory slip away despite controlling significant portions of the contest. For Parin FC, the three points represent another step toward their stated goal of winning the league and securing promotion to Division Two football.