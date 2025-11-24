Paramount Chief Of Mo Traditional Area Calls For Peace, Unity

By Baffo Kodom, Kintampo

The Paramount Chief of the Mo Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, has appealed to citizens to uphold peace, unity, and respect for the law as essential pillars for development.

Speaking at his palace in Kintampo after the celebration of this year’s Pidia Yam Festival, Nana Dankwa III urged residents of the Mo Traditional Area and beyond to embrace harmony and cooperation to accelerate progress in their communities and Ghana as a whole.

Reflecting on the festival, which brought together chiefs and people from Bono East, Bono, and Savannah Regions, the Paramount Chief stressed that “there can be no meaningful development where there is no peace and unity.” He drew parallels with ancient Rome, noting that the empire rose to global prominence through unity and respect for authority, but collapsed when disunity and litigation became rampant.

Popularly known as Asomdwoehene (Chief of Peace), Nana Dankwa III called on his people to emulate positive examples and discard practices that breed division. He expressed confidence that the Mo Traditional Area would overcome challenges and achieve remarkable progress.

The Chief also paid tribute to Nana Kwadwo III of Prang, who recently marked his 60th anniversary during the Nkyifie Yam Festival. He described the Prang Paramount Chief as “lovely, kind, peaceful, and forgiving,” urging citizens to follow such examples to foster development.

During the Pidia Yam Festival, Nana Dankwa III and Nnaa Lanjagor Karley of the Jama Traditional Area both emphasized peace and unity as the foundation for growth. The Paramount Chief revealed plans to construct a modern palace for the Mo people, noting that such a vision could only be realized through collective harmony.

“What is at heart is to build a modern palace for the people of Mo, and without peace and unity, we cannot do it,” he said.

Nana Dankwa III further appealed to citizens at home and abroad to see themselves as one people, united in the pursuit of progress, just as their forebears did.