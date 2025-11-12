Paramount Chief Of Jama Calls For Unity To Drive Mo Development

Source: Baffo Kodom

Jama, Ghana — The Paramount Chief of the Jama Traditional Area, Naa Lanjagor Karley II, has issued a clarion call to his subjects and all Ghanaians to unite in the pursuit of Ghana’s socio-political and socio-economic transformation.

Speaking from his palace in Jama, the revered chief—known in private life as Professor Noah Kofi Karley—emphasised that peace, unity, and strategic collaboration are essential pillars for meaningful national progress. “Without peace, Ghana cannot develop meaningfully,” he stated, underscoring the urgent need for collective action across traditional and governmental lines.

Bridging the Development Gap in Mo Traditional Areas

As President of the Four Mo Traditional Areas—Jama and Bamboi in the Savanna Region, Branam in the Bono Region, and Kintampo in the Bono East Region—Naa Lanjagor Karley II lamented the infrastructural and economic disparities facing these communities. He urged traditional leaders and residents to partner with government agencies, NGOs, and diaspora networks to catalyse development.

“These areas are rich in culture and history, yet they lag in roads, schools, clinics, and employment opportunities,” he noted. “We must rise together to change this narrative.”

Socio-Economic Realities and the Call for Action

The chief highlighted how intertwined factors—education, family background, ethnicity, gender, community networks, income, and access to resources—shape people’s life outcomes. He warned that entrenched poverty not only limits future opportunities but also fuels malnutrition, school dropouts, crime, and social unrest.

“Poverty is not just a lack of money—it’s a lack of options, dignity, and voice,” he said. “We must confront it head-on.”

Chiefs, Youth, and Diaspora: A Shared Responsibility

In a direct appeal to fellow Mo leaders—Naa Kwaku Dankwa III of Kintampo, Naa Kwaku Bediako V of Branam, and Naa Kweku Dapaa of Bamboi—he called for the design and implementation of poverty alleviation projects tailored to local needs. These could include youth skills training, agricultural cooperatives, microfinance schemes, and community health initiatives.

He also extended a heartfelt invitation to Mo citizens abroad to become “shareholders in the development of Mo land,” urging them to invest in education, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship back home.

A Message to the Youth: Reject Vices, Embrace Vision

Addressing the youth, Naa Lanjagor Karley II cautioned against social vices and lawlessness. “Any nation that observes its laws prospers, lives in peace and unity, and develops beyond expectation,” he said. He encouraged young people to pursue education, innovation, and civic responsibility as tools for personal and communal upliftment.