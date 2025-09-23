Papa Atey Drops New Single “Obaa Sika”

Ghana’s fast-rising talent Papa Atey has returned with a bold new single, “Obaa Sika,” released on September 18th. This time, the singer-songwriter swaps the traditional love story for a different kind of romance—one with money itself.

Built on Papa Atey’s rich vocal range and sharp lyrical imagery, “Obaa Sika” captures the relentless pull of ambition, desire, and survival. It’s a track for dream chasers, the hustlers, and anyone who knows that money, like love, can demand everything but give back just as fiercely.

Papa Atey, born Isaac Fleischer-Djoleto, has spent nearly five years honing his craft in Ghana’s music scene. Known for his work with heavyweights such as Cina Soul, YGA O’Kenneth, and Tulenkey, Atey is more than just a performer—he’s a creative force shaping the next wave of Ghanaian music. He’s also a member of The VVVVillage, a collective dedicated to pushing boundaries, and the founder of Sound Soul Station, a platform combining music and mindfulness.

After making a mark with his raw and fearless 2022 EP “Arrrggghhhhh!”, Papa Atey is stepping into a new phase of artistry. “Obaa Sika” is more than just a song—it’s an anthem about the sacrifices and rewards of ambition, where money is not just currency but a muse.

With its bold concept, infectious delivery, and unfiltered honesty, “Obaa Sika” proves that Papa Atey isn’t afraid to rewrite the rules of storytelling in music.