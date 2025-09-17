Panama Indigenous Fishers Appeal to UN Over Banned Waters

Indigenous fishing leaders from Panama’s Ngäbe Buglé region have traveled to Geneva to address the United Nations Human Rights Council, seeking international pressure to end government-imposed fishing restrictions that threaten their communities’ survival and traditional livelihoods.

The delegation attending the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council from September 16-24 represents the latest escalation in a conflict between Panama’s Ministry of Environment and indigenous communities over access to ancestral fishing territories. The ministry announced plans to suspend all outdoor activity at Escudo de Veragua, the final island where traditional fishing remains permitted.

Recent months have witnessed violent repression against Ngäbe-Buglé communities amid broader social protests, with Senafront border forces conducting operations in residential areas. The fishing restrictions compound tensions arising from broader legislative changes affecting indigenous rights and economic security.

Alfonso Simon Raylan, Secretary General of SITRAMAR maritime workers union and member of the World Forum of Fisher Peoples, leads the Geneva mission alongside other community representatives. The union represents traditional fishers among the more than 10 million small-scale seafood harvesters globally advocating for customary fishing rights.

The environmental ministry justifies closures as necessary for fish stock recovery and reproduction, implementing what officials describe as temporary measures subject to renewal. However, indigenous leaders argue these restrictions ignore centuries of traditional ecosystem management practices that included seasonal fishing moratoriums.

Traditional Ngäbe Buglé fishing practices operate approximately six months annually, with natural closures during June through February to allow species replenishment. Community leaders maintain this ancestral approach sustained marine resources without government intervention while providing essential food security and income.

Since 2010, Panama has progressively restricted indigenous fishing access across four of five traditional islands following recommendations from OSPESCA, the Central American fisheries organization. The latest restrictions targeting Escudo de Veragua represent complete elimination of traditional fishing opportunities for affected communities.

The Ngäbe constitute Panama’s largest indigenous group with 444,878 people, while the broader indigenous population comprises 17.2 percent of the national total according to 2023 census data. The comarca established in 1997 grants collective land ownership and resource rights across mountains, coasts, and islands.

The restrictions coincide with Panama’s adoption of Law 462 in March 2025, limiting social security access and medical care while increasing economic insecurity. The legislation triggered nationwide protests met with armed force against unarmed demonstrators, resulting in multiple fatalities including community leaders.

UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Rights Albert K. Barume conducted an official visit to Panama in June 2025, documenting evidence of severe injuries from bullets, tear gas, and lethal ammunition used against indigenous protesters. His investigation revealed systematic violence including burned infrastructure and prolonged detention without basic necessities.

The international delegation connects fishing restrictions to global “30×30” conservation initiatives requiring governments to designate 30 percent of land and oceans as protected areas by 2030. Indigenous advocates argue these programs enable “fortress conservation” approaches that displace traditional stewardship while permitting continued extractive activities elsewhere.

Human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Minority Rights Group International have criticized 30×30 implementation risks for indigenous communities. The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs specifically condemned plans for ignoring indigenous land titles under biodiversity conservation frameworks.

Over 800 academics, activists, and community members from 17 countries submitted an open letter to President José Raúl Mulino demanding an end to repression against indigenous communities. Signatories included prominent artists, environmentalists, and former government officials from across Latin America.

The World Forum of Fisher Peoples denounces conservation approaches that criminalize indigenous fishing while enabling corporate ocean exploitation. The organization emphasizes that effective environmental protection requires indigenous leadership rather than displacement from ancestral territories.

Community leaders assert that fishing bans violate multiple international instruments including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Small Scale Fisheries Guidelines. These frameworks mandate free, prior, and informed consent for decisions affecting indigenous territories and resources.

The Geneva mission seeks two primary objectives from the Panamanian government: immediate cessation of repression against all Panamanian peoples with guarantees against future violence, and restoration of indigenous fishing access to Escudo de Veragua and other traditional territories.

Previous reports documented Ngäbe-Buglé protests that closed sections of the Inter-American Highway at multiple locations, reflecting broader resistance to government policies affecting indigenous communities. The pattern of highway blockades demonstrates escalating tensions over territorial and economic rights.

Food shortages and resource scarcity already affect communities unable to access traditional fishing grounds, with leaders warning of survival crises without immediate policy changes. The complete moratorium on fishing access eliminates primary livelihood sources for families dependent on marine resources for generations.

The international appeal represents indigenous communities’ final diplomatic option before facing complete elimination of traditional economic activities. Success in Geneva could establish precedents for indigenous fishing rights protection across Latin America and other regions facing similar conservation-related restrictions.