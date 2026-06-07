Panama Draw Final Warmup as Defensive Record Raises Concern

Panama are unbeaten in seven straight games but have conceded in every one, a defensive record that will concern Thomas Christiansen’s side ahead of their World Cup Group L opener against Ghana on June 17.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina at Energizer Park in St. Louis was the final friendly for both nations before the tournament kicks off in North America.

Bosnia broke through in the 23rd minute when Nikola Katić rose to head home Amar Dedic’s cross and give the Europeans an early lead. Panama, who had not kept a clean sheet in six previous outings, pushed for an equalizer before the break and got one. Jiovany Ramos fired a right-footed shot into the net in the 45th minute to level the game just before halftime. Neither side found a winner in the second half as both teams rotated their squads.

Panama’s Group L draw also features England and Croatia. Bosnia open their campaign in Group H against Canada on June 12.

Bosnia manager Sergej Barbarez acknowledged the setting after the final whistle: “I’m very honored that we chose this place to come here,” he said, as thousands of Bosnian supporters who call St. Louis home packed the stands throughout the evening.

For Ghana, the match offers useful intelligence. Panama carry form and confidence into the tournament, but their inability to keep the ball out of their own net across seven consecutive games is a pattern that Thomas Christiansen’s backline has yet to correct. Saturday’s draw, their last chance to do so before the group stage begins, did not change that picture.