Panama Backs Autonomy Plan as Best Solution for Moroccan Sahara Dispute

Panama Considers Autonomy Initiative as ‘Most Serious, Credible and Realistic basis’ & ‘Only Solution for Future’ to Resolve Regional Dispute over Moroccan

Sahara

The Republic of Panama considers the autonomy initiative as “the most serious, credible and realistic basis for resolving the regional dispute” over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué signed, on Monday in Rabat, following talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Panama’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom on June 16.

The Panamanian minister also stated during a press briefing following the meeting that the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007 “should be the only solution for the future,” emphasizing his country’s clear support for the autonomy plan as a means to advance toward a lasting resolution of the dispute.

Panama’s support for the autonomy initiative proposed by the Kingdom to resolve the Moroccan Sahara dispute comes after its decision to sever all ties with the so-called “sadr” in November 2024.

In the same Joint Communiqué, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Panama reaffirmed their commitment to the sanctity of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.