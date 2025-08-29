Pan-African Summit Calls for Rights-Based Security Reform

A major continental conference in Nairobi has urged African governments to redesign national security frameworks around human rights protection rather than authoritarian control, as delegates warned of shrinking democratic space across the region.

The Pan-African Conference on National Security and Human Rights concluded August 19 with calls for fundamental reforms to security policies that organizers say have increasingly threatened the rights they should protect. The two-day summit at Nairobi’s Argyle Grand Hotel brought together civil society leaders, government officials, and activists from across the continent.

HAKI Africa and the Open Society Foundations organized the gathering amid growing concerns about authoritarian trends in countries including Kenya, Uganda, and Tunisia. Conference delegates highlighted arbitrary detentions, misuse of cybersecurity laws, and violent crackdowns on peaceful protests as evidence of security policies gone wrong.

Dr. Joseph Wemakor from Human Rights Reporters Ghana told participants that security and human rights represent “intertwined necessities” rather than competing priorities. The UN award recipient warned against creeping authoritarianism from Accra to Cairo, calling for unified action to hold governments accountable.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary Judy Pareno acknowledged the tensions between security imperatives and rights protection. Speaking for the State Department for Justice, Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights, she emphasized that security mechanisms risk becoming tools of oppression without proper oversight.

Pareno highlighted Kenya’s policy initiatives including universal school transition and the new National Coroner Service for investigating unnatural deaths. Her department oversees civic education, anti-corruption efforts, and reparations for rights violation victims.

George Kegoro from the Open Society Foundations presented demographic data showing 70 percent of Africa’s population under age 30, with a median age of 18-19 years. He linked youth unemployment despite rising education levels to recent protests across the continent.

“Education promises opportunity, but too often, graduates find no jobs,” Kegoro explained, connecting this frustration to Kenya’s recent Gen Z-led demonstrations. He criticized government responses that alternate between co-opting dissent and using repressive tactics.

The conference addressed what organizers see as fundamental misunderstanding of security threats. Kegoro argued that genuine dangers to stability often originate from powerful individuals rather than street protesters, calling for focus on “boardrooms” where unchecked power operates.

Professor Najya Mohammed, HAKI Africa’s Board Chair, shared personal experiences of vulnerability to illustrate security’s broader meaning. She described her elderly mother’s eviction struggle as an example of everyday injustices that comprehensive security frameworks should address.

Mohammed announced HAKI Africa’s expansion into Zambia and Ghana, citing growing public trust in the organization where state institutions prove inadequate. The expansion reflects increasing demand for alternative protection mechanisms across the region.

Executive Director Yusuf Aboubakar opened the conference with warnings about democratic erosion continent-wide. He pointed to judicial killings and enforced disappearances carried out under national security pretexts as evidence of systemic problems requiring immediate attention.

The memorial lecture honoring late Kenyan human rights advocate George Collins Owuor provided historical context for current struggles. Participants used his legacy to frame discussions about balancing security needs with democratic principles.

Conference outcomes included commitments to draft unified policy recommendations for government consideration. Delegates plan to maintain momentum through regional coalitions focused on specific reform areas including detention procedures, protest rights, and cybersecurity law implementation.

The Nairobi summit reflects broader continental discussions about governance models as African countries navigate competing pressures from democratic expectations and security challenges. Similar gatherings have occurred across the region as civil society groups coordinate responses to authoritarian trends.