Pan African Mission Delivers Water Project and Trade Platform on Africa Day

The Pan African AU Agenda 2063 Diplomatic Mission concluded a three-day Africa Day programme in Abuja on Monday by commissioning a community water project in Niger State and launching a continental digital trade platform, converting the annual commemorative occasion into a demonstration of tangible delivery.

Activities commenced on Saturday, May 23, with a Liberation Walk from the Jabi Lake Mall to the Jabi Lake Waterfront and back, drawing participants from the diplomatic community, students, pan-African civil society groups and volunteers.

The theme for this year’s event is “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation System to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.” In line with the theme, the mission commissioned a water project in the Garam community after Bwari in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, framed as partial fulfilment of the mission’s commitment to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) access.

Baba Sallah, a community leader in Tafa Local Government Area, said the project had brought excitement and enthusiasm to the community. “Access to water was a challenge for us, but since this water project was completed, it has freed up the time we spend in search of water both for drinking and for cultivation,” he said.

Dr Steven Ben-Joel, Global President of the mission, described the commemoration as a continental call to action on the challenges Africa faces and urged the Garam community to protect the facility from theft and vandalism to ensure its long-term utility.

The programme also featured the launch of the African Digital Trade Centre Pan African Continental Super Marketplace (PAC SM), described by organisers as a technology-driven platform integrating logistics, finance, regulatory compliance and education tools into a single digital ecosystem designed to support intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The three-day programme in Abuja was expected to attract more than 5,000 participants from across Africa and beyond, combining policy dialogue with cultural showcases. Activities also included the launch of a 2026 Africa Day Essay Competition targeting primary and secondary school students, designed to draw young Africans into the Agenda 2063 conversation.

Africa Day is observed annually on May 25 to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on that date in 1963, the body that was replaced by the African Union (AU) in 2002. Agenda 2063 was adopted by the AU in 2013 as a 50-year strategic framework for economic integration, industrialisation, infrastructure development and continental cooperation, formally described by the AU as “The Africa We Want.”