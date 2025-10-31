Pan-African Law Network ALPi Expands Into Francophone West Africa

Africa Law Practice International has officially welcomed Effi & Associés, an Abidjan based business law firm, as its tenth member, marking a strategic breakthrough into Francophone West Africa and positioning the network as one of the continent’s most geographically diverse legal services platforms.

The onboarding ceremony took place at Effi & Associés’ offices in Abidjan, representing what network leaders described as a major milestone in ALPi’s expansion strategy across the continent. With this addition, ALPi now operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Namibia, Mauritius, and Côte d’Ivoire, making it one of Africa’s most comprehensive legal networks focused on facilitating business under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The recruitment of Dr. Serge Effi’s firm brings significant bilingual capabilities to ALPi’s predominantly Anglophone network. Olasupo Shasore, Senior Partner of ALP Nigeria, welcomed the development, noting that Serge Effi’s cross border experience and the bilingual strength of Effi & Associés deepen the network’s capacity to serve clients in both civil and common law systems.

For ALPi, which has positioned itself as a Pan-African legal services platform designed specifically for the AfCFTA era, the Côte d’Ivoire entry represents more than geographical expansion. It signals the network’s recognition that serving clients navigating Africa’s emerging single market requires bridging linguistic and legal system divides that have historically fragmented the continent’s professional services landscape.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates in Ghana, emphasized the commercial logic driving the expansion. Africa is becoming increasingly a single market, where clients from multinationals to small and medium enterprises are expanding across borders, he explained, adding that ALPi’s deliberate continental presence ensures capacity to serve clients and partners throughout Africa and globally.

Dr. Serge Effi expressed enthusiasm about joining what he termed a Pan-African focused law family, stating the partnership is greatly welcomed by clients and enhances the firm’s ability to offer seamless legal services across both civil law and common law jurisdictions. His comments reflect growing recognition among African legal professionals that continental integration creates opportunities for firms that can operate across traditional divisions.

Effi & Associés brings substantial credentials to the network. Founded and led by Dr. Serge Effi, the firm is a top tier corporate and tax law firm based in Abidjan Plateau, providing legal and advisory services in business law, taxation, mergers and acquisitions, project finance, employment law, and commercial litigation. Its clientele spans local and multinational companies operating across energy, banking, construction, telecommunications, and logistics sectors.

Dr. Effi’s educational background enhances ALPi’s cross jurisdictional capabilities. He holds a Doctorate in Law from Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne, with earlier degrees in Economic Law from Université Paris XIII and the CAPA qualification from the Paris Bar. He’s admitted to both the Paris Bar since 1996 and the Abidjan Bar since 2006, giving him deep familiarity with both French and Ivorian legal systems.

Before establishing his firm, Effi worked with Ernst & Young Abidjan and SCP Boineau Soyer Paris, accumulating experience in corporate restructuring, tax advisory, and cross border transactions within Francophone and Anglophone business ecosystems. This background makes him particularly valuable for clients navigating investment flows between West Africa’s two major linguistic zones.

Uyi Giwa-Osagie, Partner at ALP Nigeria, noted that Effi & Associés’ entry would strengthen business and trade relations between Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, two of West Africa’s fastest growing economies. The observation reflects economic realities where Nigeria’s massive market and Côte d’Ivoire’s position as Francophone West Africa’s economic hub create natural synergies that legal infrastructure must support.

ALPi is a Pan-African grouping of independent law firms and professional services providers founded on a shared commitment to Africa’s integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area. The network brings together firms that combine legal, policy, tax, and strategic advisory capabilities under one collaborative structure, enabling clients to navigate complex cross border transactions, dispute resolution, regulatory frameworks, and market entry issues.

With offices across Africa’s key regional economic communities including ECOWAS, EAC, SADC, and COMESA, ALPi provides clients with seamless access to legal expertise, with plans to expand into other regions. The model addresses a longstanding challenge where African businesses expanding continentally had to separately engage law firms in each jurisdiction, often resulting in inconsistent advice and coordination difficulties.

The expansion into Côte d’Ivoire is particularly strategic given the country’s role within the West African Economic and Monetary Union and the Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa. These regional frameworks create legal harmonization across Francophone Africa that differs from common law systems prevailing in Anglophone countries, making local expertise essential for effective regional operations.

ALPi hosted a press conference at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra in January 2025, sharing updates on growth, product rollouts, and commitment to AfCFTA. The network has emphasized its role as knowledge partner, capacity builder, and trade expert related to continental integration, providing training, business advisory services, and resource publications.

The new Côte d’Ivoire member will be formally introduced at the ALPi Annual General Meeting scheduled for February 2026 in Accra, Ghana, where partners from all member countries will align on the network’s 2026 to 2030 growth strategy. This gathering will provide opportunity to assess whether the collaborative model delivers promised benefits for clients and member firms.

For Effi & Associés, ALPi membership provides access to expertise and client networks across ten African countries without the capital investment and operational complexity of establishing physical offices in each jurisdiction. For ALPi, the firm delivers local market knowledge, regulatory expertise, and client relationships in one of Francophone Africa’s most important economies.

The partnership reflects broader trends in African professional services, where continental integration ambitions are driving firms to form networks, alliances, and collaborations that transcend national boundaries. As AfCFTA implementation progresses and intra African trade increases, demand for legal services that seamlessly operate across borders will likely intensify.

Whether ALPi’s model proves sustainable depends on whether the network can maintain quality standards across diverse jurisdictions, ensure effective collaboration among independent firms with potentially competing interests, and deliver tangible value that justifies clients engaging a network rather than individual firms. Early member additions like Effi & Associés suggest the model resonates with leading African firms seeking continental reach.

For now, the Abidjan ceremony marks another step in ALPi’s ambition to become Africa’s premier integrated legal services network. As the continent moves toward deeper economic integration, the availability of professional services infrastructure that facilitates cross border commerce becomes increasingly critical. Whether ALPi successfully fills that role will unfold as African businesses test the network’s capabilities in serving their expansion ambitions across the continent’s complex legal and regulatory landscape.