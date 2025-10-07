Pan African Congress Anniversary Charts Africa’s Independence Path

Ghana will host the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Fifth Pan-African Congress from October 20 to 21, 2025, bringing together heads of state, political movements, trade unions, and civil society organizations from across Africa and the Caribbean to chart a renewed path toward economic and political independence.

The event, themed “From Historical Memory to Economic and Political Justice: Uniting Pan-African Progressive Forces,” will convene at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, Legon. The original Fifth Pan-African Congress took place in Manchester, United Kingdom, in 1945, where future African leaders including Kwame Nkrumah plotted the continent’s liberation from colonial rule.

President John Dramani Mahama will deliver the keynote address, with organizers expressing hope for participation from Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré, representing the Alliance of Sahel States. The gathering will also feature distinguished Pan-Africanists including Comrade Ivan Djinh, General Secretary of South Africa’s Metal Workers’ Union, Professor Ekwow Brichou of the University of Cape Coast and Chair of Ghana’s National Media Commission, and Dr. Gamal Nasser Adam, former Vice President of the Islamic University.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Pan-Africanist Kwesi Pratt Jr. emphasized that the commemoration goes beyond historical nostalgia. “It is a positive regathering of Africans to assert their rights in a world shaped against their dreams for freedom from all forms of poverty occasioned by the debt burden and the unbridled exploitation of their resources,” he said. “Africa cannot continue to be a spectator in the world theatre.”

The conference agenda addresses pressing contemporary challenges including continuation of national liberation struggles, consolidation of independence, development of continental unity frameworks based on anti-imperialism, reparative justice, and creation of new economic models to free Africans from neocolonialism. These themes reflect growing frustration across the continent with economic arrangements that activists argue perpetuate dependency despite formal political independence achieved decades ago.

Participants will include representatives from political parties, peasant and women’s organizations, youth and student movements, trade unions, and mass based organizations from approximately 50 countries across Africa and the Caribbean. The breadth of participation signals attempts to build unified continental positions on economic sovereignty and political coordination.

The gathering comes as Africa faces complex challenges in a rapidly shifting global landscape marked by digital transformation, currency fluctuations, and evolving geopolitical alliances. Many African countries remain trapped in debt cycles, dependent on commodity exports, and vulnerable to external economic shocks despite possessing vast natural resources and young, growing populations.

Reparative justice has emerged as a central theme, with activists arguing that historical injustices including slavery, colonialism, and resource extraction created lasting economic disadvantages that continue hampering African development. Pratt recently authored a book titled “Reparations: History, Struggle, Politics and Law” that received endorsement from President Mahama, positioning Ghana as a leading voice in continental demands for historical accountability.

The Pan-African Progressive Front, collaborating with the Socialist Forum of Ghana, has organized the commemoration to revive Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of continental unity. Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and a key figure at the 1945 Manchester Congress, spent his political career advocating for African unity as the foundation for genuine independence and development.

Contemporary debates around African sovereignty have intensified with the formation of regional blocs like the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. These nations have distanced themselves from traditional Western partnerships, expelled French military forces, and sought alternative security and economic arrangements, positioning themselves as examples of assertive African independence.

The conference will examine how national liberation movements can consolidate gains and resist what organizers describe as neocolonial pressures. This includes addressing mechanisms through which African economies remain integrated into global systems on disadvantageous terms, from trade agreements to debt structures to currency arrangements tied to former colonial powers.

Youth and student movements participating in the gathering reflect generational shifts in Pan-African thinking. Younger activists increasingly question inherited political and economic structures, demanding more radical approaches to continental integration and economic sovereignty. Their participation suggests attempts to bridge historical Pan-African movements with contemporary activism.

The October gathering aims to produce frameworks and action plans rather than simply commemorate history. Organizers emphasize that 80 years after the Manchester Congress launched Africa’s independence era, the continent still struggles for genuine economic autonomy and political self-determination. The Accra commemoration positions itself as a moment to assess unfinished business and chart strategies for completing Africa’s liberation project.