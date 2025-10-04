Pan-African Climate Alliance Leaders Named Schwab Foundation Finalists

Two leaders of Africa’s largest climate justice organization have been shortlisted for prestigious social innovation recognition, highlighting the continent’s growing influence in global climate advocacy.

Dr. Mithika Mwenda and Dr. Augustine Njamnshi, co-founders of the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), have been named finalists for the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship 2026 Social Innovation Awards. The Foundation received more than 400 nominations this year, making the finalist selection particularly competitive.

In partnership with the World Economic Forum, the Schwab Foundation is the foremost global community of pioneering social innovators driving systemic change. The annual awards recognize leaders across four categories who address systemic challenges with solutions improving millions of lives.

Dr. Mwenda serves as PACJA’s executive director, while Dr. Njamnshi chairs the organization’s political and technical affairs committee. Together, they’ve built what the organization describes as Africa’s most dynamic civil society platform focused on climate change and sustainable development.

Founded in Johannesburg in 2008, PACJA now comprises over 2,000 member organizations and networks across the continent. The scale represents significant growth from its origins as a coordinating mechanism for African civil society engagement on climate issues.

The organization has positioned itself as a voice for climate justice advocating that African nations, which contribute minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions while experiencing disproportionate climate impacts, deserve greater support and representation in international climate negotiations and financing.

PACJA’s work spans policy advocacy, capacity building for member organizations, and promoting climate-resilient development approaches. The alliance has participated actively in United Nations climate conferences, African Union discussions, and various regional forums where climate policy is shaped.

The Schwab Foundation finalist designation brings international visibility to African climate leadership at a moment when the continent faces mounting climate challenges. Droughts, floods, and changing weather patterns increasingly affect agriculture-dependent economies, while adaptation financing remains inadequate relative to documented needs.

Whether the finalist status translates into eventual award recognition will be determined through the Foundation’s selection process. However, the nomination itself signals growing recognition of African-led climate initiatives in global social innovation circles.

For PACJA, the acknowledgment comes as climate justice arguments gain traction in international discussions. Developed nations’ historical responsibility for emissions, combined with African nations’ vulnerability to climate impacts, creates what advocates describe as a moral imperative for increased climate financing and technology transfer.

The organization’s growth to over 2,000 members reflects both the urgency of climate issues across Africa and the appeal of collective advocacy platforms. Individual organizations often lack resources and influence to shape continental or global policy; network membership provides amplification and coordination.

How effectively PACJA translates its organizational scale into tangible policy outcomes and livelihood improvements remains an ongoing challenge. Climate advocacy faces inherent difficulties: the issues are complex, solutions require sustained political will and substantial financing, and benefits often materialize slowly compared to immediate economic pressures governments face.

The Schwab Foundation recognition suggests international observers see value in PACJA’s approach building broad-based civil society coalitions around climate justice principles while engaging pragmatically with policymakers and development partners.