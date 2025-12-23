Pan African AI Summit Returns to Accra

The Pan African AI Summit will return to Accra in September 2026, organisers have announced. The second edition will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City from September 22 to 23.

The 2026 summit will focus on scaling Africa’s ethical artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem under the theme “Scaling Africa’s Ethical AI Ecosystem: Youth Empowerment, Policy, Partnerships, and Skill.” It follows the inaugural 2025 event, which drew approximately 1,000 in person and virtual participants, 43 speakers, and delegates from more than 30 countries.

According to organisers, Pan African AI Summits and Corporate Training Ltd, the upcoming edition will build on outcomes from the first summit, which highlighted the US$1 billion Ghana United Arab Emirates (UAE) Innovation and Technology Hub and reinforced Ghana’s positioning as a continental digital leader.

The 2026 programme will be centered on four areas: youth empowerment through expanded masterclasses and mentorship programmes; policy development with ministerial and expert roundtables; increased partnerships and investment opportunities, including an enhanced AI pitch competition; and the ethical application of AI in key sectors such as education, agriculture, health, and finance.

Youth empowerment initiatives aim to equip young Africans with practical AI skills and expose them to career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the technology sector through hands on training sessions and structured mentorship programmes. Policy development sessions will host ministerial level discussions where policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders can exchange ideas on AI governance, data protection, ethics, and regulation.

The summit is expected to provide more opportunities for collaboration between startups, investors, governments, and development partners. Plans are underway to enhance the AI pitch competition introduced at the first summit, with the aim of connecting African AI startups to funding, mentorship, and market access.

Discussions and case studies will examine how artificial intelligence can be applied responsibly across critical sectors of the African economy. The goal is to promote solutions that are inclusive, culturally relevant, and aligned with Africa’s development priorities.

The inaugural summit, held on September 23 and 24, 2025, was organised by Alphavecta Technologies in partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation. The event showcased how AI could be leveraged by small, medium, and large enterprises to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and growth.

The Ghana UAE Innovation and Technology Hub announced during the first summit represents a US$1 billion Memorandum of Understanding signed with Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Presight AI. The hub, set to begin construction in 2026 in Ningo Prampram, aims to position Ghana as West Africa’s AI epicenter, creating thousands of high value jobs and fostering collaboration with global tech giants.

The hub will support AI research, development, and deployment while training local talent through initiatives like the One Million Coders Programme. Industry observers say the decision to host the summit again in Accra reflects Ghana’s increasing role in Africa’s digital transformation efforts. Over the past few years, Ghana has invested in digital public infrastructure, technology hubs, and innovation friendly policies, attracting attention from international technology firms and development partners.

The summit aligns with broader continental AI initiatives including the Africa AI Council established by Smart Africa in November 2025 to provide strategic recommendations for AI governance across Africa. The Council, chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, comprises 42 African Heads of State and aims to ensure Africa leads rather than follows in global AI transformation.

Additionally, the Global AI Summit held in Kigali in April 2025 produced the Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence signed by ministers from 49 countries, outlining commitments to ethical, trustworthy, and inclusive AI adoption.

Organisers have maintained free participation to widen access to AI knowledge across the continent, continuing the policy from the inaugural event. The 2026 summit is expected to attract government officials including ministers and policymakers, central bank leaders responsible for financial sector regulation, global technology firms, academics, and civil society representatives.

While challenges such as limited infrastructure, skills gaps, and funding constraints remain, organisers say sustained dialogue, partnerships, and investment can help unlock Africa’s AI potential. They added that the 2026 edition aims to move beyond awareness and focus more on implementation, with activities designed to translate discussions into concrete outcomes.

Preparations are underway, with organisers calling for strategic partners to support efforts aimed at advancing Africa’s AI agenda. Sponsorship packages offer a range of benefits, including branding opportunities, speaking slots, and exclusive networking events.